She’d been intubated twice before. The first time, in 2015, was for 14 days, part of a six-week stint in the hospital. The cost for her stay approached $500,000. The second time was in April 2018. She was 26 and had aged out of her mother’s insurance coverage. She knew she couldn’t pay.

Thankfully, she didn’t have to. She had just been approved for Medicaid, which paid for part of it. But by the fall of 2018, Megan had lost her coverage due to a Trump-administration decision to allow states to attach work requirements to the program. The move was part of ongoing efforts to cut the budgets of many safety-net programs, including food stamps and housing assistance, by making it harder for people to qualify.

Losing her coverage meant that Megan couldn’t get the medicine she needed to control her asthma. It also meant that she could be one hospital stint away from financial ruin. “I’d pretty much already resigned myself to the fact that I’m probably going to have to file for bankruptcy one day for medical bills,” she said.

Medicaid had traditionally covered some of the most vulnerable adults, those with disabilities or who were very poor. The Obama administration expanded Medicaid to cover more low-income people, including the working poor. Arkansas was one of the first and only red states to accept the expansion, under its then-Democratic governor. Once Trump took office, his administration promoted attaching work requirements to Medicaid and told states it would approve their plans to do so. Seema Verma, whom he had appointed to head the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, said that the Obama administration’s expansion of Medicaid had stretched the safety net too far. “The thought that a program designed for our most vulnerable citizens should be used as a vehicle to serve working-age, able-bodied adults does not make sense,” Verma said in a 2017 speech to state Medicaid directors.

Conservatives argue that work requirements encourage people to find jobs and have been pushing to include them in safety-net programs since the 1996 welfare-reform law, which introduced the requirements, passed under Bill Clinton. But a review of the reform law’s effects 20 years after its passage, by LaDonna Pavetti of the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, showed that work requirements moved people into jobs only in the short term. They didn’t reduce poverty in the long term. What they mostly succeeded in doing was cutting people off from aid.

Arkansas was the first state to enact Medicaid work requirements under Trump’s new rule. Recipients had to earn at least $680 a month—roughly 80 hours at the state’s minimum wage at the time—and report their income regularly to the state. They could do so only online at first. Many of the estimated 18,000 people who ultimately lost their insurance in Arkansas in 2018 were the most at-risk: seasonal workers who couldn’t maintain the state’s $680-per-month requirement year-round, or people who didn’t have regular internet access.