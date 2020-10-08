The Pence-Harris debate was wholly unlike last week’s meeting between Trump and Biden, an evening that Trump turned unwatchable by his interruptions and insults, and by his steadfast refusal to adhere to any semblance of debate rules. Pence and Harris interrupted each other plenty, and they talked over moderator Susan Page, but they did so in the normal way of a smooth, long-winded politician that viewers surely found familiar. Unlike Trump’s propensity for outright lies, their exaggerations and distortions were carefully cloaked in political rhetoric. When Harris attacked the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic as a “failure,” for example, the vice president slyly tried to accuse her of insulting the American public instead.

Both candidates played their roles effectively. Pence defended the administration’s record and softened Trump’s rough edges, substituting a measure of eloquence for the president’s bluster. He said the administration would “follow the science” on a COVID-19 vaccine, even though the president has dismissed science, and he said “the climate is changing,” even as Trump repeatedly calls climate change “a hoax.” The vice president highlighted Trump’s belated denunciation of white supremacy, despite the president’s habitual refusal to do so at important moments. Harris, the former prosecutor, turned just about every question into an indictment of the Trump presidency, including its handling of the pandemic and the economy and its attempt to eviscerate the health-care protections of the Affordable Care Act.

Trump was, of course, an invisible star of the night. It was his record up for debate, and his name was mentioned, on average, once a minute. But his mere absence transformed the forum into something quieter, more civil, more approachable. It served as a reminder that although the fissures in American society that he has exploited predate his arrival as a politician, the chaos of the past four years belongs to him. Trump is the chaos, and without him, there is no chaos. At least that’s the easy answer. When Pence was given a chance to guarantee a peaceful transfer of power if Biden wins, he, too, refused to do so—though in his typical fashion, the answer was a simple deflection, not a veiled threat laden with the suggestion of violence. Trump’s exit won’t erase the deep political disagreements Americans have, nor will it automatically restore the norms he has weakened. But tonight’s debate hinted that at a minimum, those battles will proceed more civilly.

If that is the main takeaway that viewers have, perhaps the advantage goes to Biden, no matter how effectively Pence made the president’s case tonight. After all, it is Biden who is offering America a return to normalcy—a quieter, calmer, yes, even a more boring presidency. Tonight the country saw what that might look like. It watched, in Pence and Harris, a pair of career politicians take the stage once again, offering a window into a world without Donald Trump at its center.

