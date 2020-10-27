In March, the schools in Weslaco, Texas, where the family lives, shut down in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Overnight, all classes moved online. “That whole first week was really chaotic,” Rebeka said. She worked to establish some semblance of a classroom, centered around the kitchen table. “I would be going around, making sure they’re each on their lesson—that Elijah’s not on Facebook, that Eleanna was understanding whatever they were going through,” said Rebeka.

Supervising the education of her school-age children felt like a full-time job.

Easton’s teacher would reach out to Rebeka every day, reminding her to help him log on. “I was like, I have four kids in school right now,” she said. “I can do Easton two days a week, or a day a week, or whatever I can get to, but I can’t do it whenever you want me to.” She negotiated with teachers on assignment due dates and began to divide her weeks. On Mondays and Tuesdays, she concentrated on Easton; on Wednesdays and Thursdays, Rebeka helped Eleanna. Elijah often supervised his younger siblings while in class. When he needed help on his chemistry assignments, he’d have to wait until his dad, Joseph, a nurse, came home from the ER where he worked.

Frantic scenes like this played out across the country, as 50 million kids were abruptly thrust out of the classroom. Families scrambled to adjust to unclear, inconsistent class schedules and requirements. Teachers and administrators rushed to figure out ad hoc solutions for online instruction and school services like free lunch.

Rebeka managed to get her kids through the last two months of that school year, but she had no idea what to expect in the fall.

In May, as the school year came to an end, Joseph started to see diagnosed COVID-19 patients in the ER. It put the family on edge. Everett has Down syndrome and is immunocompromised. A normal flu season can wreak havoc on him. They decided that Joseph should distance from the rest of the family.

After each 13-hour shift, Joseph would drive home, put his scrubs in the laundry, shower, and go straight to the couple’s bedroom. The kids left the common area until after he shut the door and Rebeka mopped the hallway. It was particularly hard for Everett not to see his dad. Before the coronavirus, Joseph’s return home was a highlight of his day. The 3-year-old would stand at the front window, waiting until he could give his dad a hug. Now, Everett hasn’t touched his dad in months. “He doesn’t comprehend why he can’t see him,” Rebeka said. “He would always cry at the window when he would see his dad pull up.”

By then, protesters were gathering in cities across the country, demanding an end to the lockdowns. The president, who admitted in interviews with journalist Bob Woodward that he knew the virus was deadly but wanted to “play it down,” responded by supporting the protesters, tweeting “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!” and “LIBERATE MINNESOTA!” in response to demonstrations there. Through the late spring and early summer, Trump urged governors to reopen far sooner than health experts said it was safe to do so. Texas was among the first to open up almost all public spaces. The push led to praise from the president—and soaring infection rates.