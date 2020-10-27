The other story is far less known: Walker’s step-grandfather, a prominent Louisville businessman, arranged for McConnell’s meeting with his teenage grandson, who attended an elite private high school. His maternal grandfather had made millions as a real-estate developer and rose to become Kentucky’s transportation secretary.

Either way, the McConnell connection proved valuable. Walker became his intern in college and, after graduating, worked on George W. Bush’s reelection campaign. Before heading to Harvard Law School, he wrote speeches for Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld, and after obtaining his law degree, he did back-to-back legal clerkships for two federal judges: Brett Kavanaugh, then on the federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., and Justice Anthony Kennedy, on the Supreme Court. Then he settled at the law school at the University of Louisville, where he was a tenure-track legal-writing professor.

By any measure, this would be the start of a promising legal career. But Trump, using his authority as president, launched Walker into a lifetime appointment to one of the nation’s highest courts.

The remaking of the federal judiciary will be one of President Trump’s major legacies. With the help of McConnell, he has seated more appeals-court judges than any other president since Jimmy Carter. While Carter made the judiciary more diverse than it had ever been, Trump has focused on selecting young conservative firebrands committed to Republican orthodoxy for lifelong positions. Like other judges who have been appointed to the federal bench in the past four years, Walker is significantly younger than the judges elevated by Barack Obama and George W. Bush. He is also less experienced. Judges traditionally spend many years in district courts, as government lawyers, or in private practice before ascending to the appeals circuit—the last stop for cases before the Supreme Court. Before Trump promoted him to the appeals court, Walker had served as a district-court judge for less than a year.

The swearing-in ceremonies for federal judges are usually formal, understated affairs. They rarely make headlines, let alone create controversy. Justin Walker’s swearing-in to his first federal judgeship, in the western district of Kentucky, was different.

McConnell was at the ceremony in Louisville, as was his wife, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao. Don McGahn, Trump’s first White House counsel, was also in the room. And of course, so was Justice Kavanaugh, whom Walker considers a friend. Walker was one of Kavanaugh’s staunchest public supporters when Trump chose him to replace the retiring Justice Kennedy: He gave 119 media interviews in support of Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court in 2018, some of them after Christine Blasey Ford accused the judge of sexual assault. The justice was there to administer Walker’s oath of office. “What can I say,” Walker said during his thank-you remarks for Kavanaugh, “that I haven’t already said on Fox News?”