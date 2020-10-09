Dovere: You long had a darker view of Vladimir Putin than many, including Barack Obama. What do you think people should think about what his goals are?

Clinton: I think we should understand that his goals are the same as they’ve always been. This is a man who said that the dissolution of the Soviet Union was the greatest catastrophe of history. He is an unreconstructed nationalist who believes that Russia should be considered a great country, even though it has a minor-league economy and can’t even care for a lot of the basic needs of many of its people outside of its major cities. And he wants to prove that democracy doesn’t work—that the Atlantic alliance doesn’t work anymore and shouldn’t be allowed to continue into the future. That he has allied himself with a lot of conservatives in our country who believe in strong leaders, who believe in his social agenda. One of the things I used to raise with him and his top advisers when I was secretary of state was the way that he was using anti-gay rhetoric to ally himself with the Russian Orthodox Church and with very conservative elements within Russia. For him, it was a game. Power is a game to be played as hard as possible—like Lenin advised, you take the scalpel, and you keep pushing until you hit bone. Go as far as you possibly can go. I think I had a very realistic view of him and what his goals were, because I’d been watching him for longer than a lot of other people who were just new to having to deal with him. And I think that it’s almost hard to overstate how much of a promoter of the Putin agenda [Trump has been]—not just the strongman persona and autocracy and all that Trump yearns for, but his actual agenda to do away with the EU, to do away with NATO, to divide America. .

Dovere: You wrote a story in The Atlantic last month about the 25th anniversary of your speech in Beijing at the United Nations’ Fourth World Conference on Women. In it, you write about how America has trouble seeing women as leaders. How much do you think the difference between your candidacy and Biden’s is because he’s a man? And how much of that do you think is going to be a factor with Harris on the ticket?

Clinton: I just think that there still is a significant percentage of men and women who are not comfortable with the idea of a woman president. It is something I saw; it is something I experienced. But I’m very proud of the campaign that I ran. I’m very proud to be the first woman in American history to win a caucus or a primary or, frankly, the popular vote. So it’s something that can be overcome. But the margin is really narrow, and you have to be very clear going into it as a woman candidate that it is a burden you bear and have to overcome. I do think that it will remain a problem at the presidential level. Hopefully, we’re going to see our first woman vice president. That will help to create more space in people’s heads to think about presidential leadership inhabiting a woman. I think it helped to have more than one woman on the stage in the Democratic primary this year. Women come in all sizes and shapes and hairstyles, and all that is helping to normalize women seeking the presidency. So we’re just going to have to keep plugging away at it and making as much progress at every turn that we possibly can.