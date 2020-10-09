[Read: Trump’s Gold-Plated Health Care]

Aside from the fact that few bureaucrats speak this plainly and concisely, there are a number of obvious signs that this information is false. Every kind of face mask has been proved, in study after study, to slow the spread of COVID-19, with N95s being the most effective. To name just one example, two stylists worked at a hair salon in Missouri while infected with the coronavirus, but none of the 139 clients they saw got sick, because everyone wore masks.

Mainstream experts dismiss the idea that wearing a mask can make you sick, unless you never wash the mask or have a health condition that makes breathing difficult. “The way that masks are being recommended is perfectly safe,” says Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at Columbia University. Cloth masks don’t offer complete protection against the coronavirus, she says, but they reduce the risk enough that they’re worth wearing whenever you’re going to be around people.

Though the latest public posts mentioning the supposed OSHA inspector date from September, the idea that masks make you sicker has been spreading online for months now, even after various fact-checking sites debunked the claim. I emailed Facebook to ask for more information about this type of post, but the company did not respond. One instance of the OSHA post was taken down after my email. But others live on, circulating among mask-haters and affirming what they perceive to be their righteousness. The post is an especially bizarre example of the “infodemic” scientists have been battling alongside the coronavirus pandemic, in which the internet is a giant telephone game reverberating with the weirdest stuff imaginable.

In late July, the “masks make you sick” claim was already circulating in prominent conservative circles. In a video, the conservative activist Charlie Kirk said, “Some doctors think that masks actually make you sicker and have you less likely to be able to get oxygen.” (I reached out to Kirk on Twitter, but he did not respond.) The OSHA connection also came up in an anti-mask video made by a conservative chiropractor with 3,000 Facebook followers.

But the previous month, the OSHA claim had already been widely debunked. Snopes wrote an article on June 18 refuting a near-identical version of the Facebook post that was still bouncing around in September. Not only does the post have its science wrong—people wearing cloth masks are in no danger of breathing in too much carbon dioxide—but it also refers to an OSHA certification that does not exist. “The author of the Facebook post claimed to be ‘OSHA 10&30 certified,’” the Snopes article says. “We reached out to OSHA, and a representative told us that these courses ‘do not include COVID-19 topics,’ nor does OSHA ‘certify’ trainers.”

