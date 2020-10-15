Obama is alarmed about Trump’s presidency, and about the threats Trump has been making about not transferring power if he loses. Obama is determined to end both. But getting involved has been tricky.

Obama is an arena politician, strongest in front of a crowd cheering for him, but he won’t be anywhere near an arena between now and November 3. So far, the closest that Obama has come to traveling to a swing state is spending much of the summer in Martha’s Vineyard. But that’s about to change. For the last two weeks of the campaign, Obama will hit the trail, potentially adding joint appearances with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. He’ll be attending “drive-in” rallies, which have become a Biden campaign pandemic favorite, letting voters see him from within the bubble of their own cars. Obama’s focus will be on states with early voting, hoping to get those cars to drive right to the polls, and promoting Democrats’ recent shift to emphasizing showing up in person early—rather than relying on the mail—to bank as many votes as possible before Election Day.

“He’s doing enough for our campaign,” Biden told reporters on Tuesday, letting the plans slip, after weeks of his aides trying to figure out what campaigning requests they’d make of Obama. “He’ll be out on the trail.”

Still, many Democrats are seeing less of their most popular leader than they were four years ago. Obama’s Democratic National Convention speech in August was a dark, panicked indictment of Donald Trump’s presidency, but he hasn’t been on national television or in public much since. He likes to pick his moments—to maximize his impact when he does speak, and to avoid triggering the president into a distracting tweetstorm and potentially overshadowing his Democratic successors. He’s sticking to that strategy. And he had personal commitments: He needed to polish the first volume of his memoir, due out two weeks after the election, and was enjoying an extended vacation that stretched into September.

Obama’s schedule is also a reflection of how hard it is to reach voters while also modeling safe behavior. Obama wants to adhere to the Biden campaign’s policy that no one at their events should risk getting sick. The former president has been shocked by Trump’s reckless approach to health precautions, and is determined not to get sick himself.

Sure, Obama’s not popping up on Meet the Press. But he’s still being seen by the millions of voters who tend to respond most strongly to him. His endorsement video for Biden generated 26 million views and raised $2.5 million. He popped up on Twitch, the video-game-streaming platform, ahead of Biden’s convention speech, and at the end of September, he recorded a video for the Black-owned media company the Shade Room, which reaches 25 million “roommates,” to push early voting. His voter-registration message on Snapchat generated 57 million impressions in two weeks and has prompted more than 20,000 new registrations so far, continually popping up on phones. An early-vote message on ATTN received 12 million views, and almost another 20,000 new registrations directly through VoteSaveAmerica.com. The socially distant conversation Obama recorded with Biden from Obama’s office in Washington is among the most viewed elements for the whole campaign. In the first three days alone, 25 million people watched it. And more than 40,000 people have signed up for Biden’s campaign by clicking through from that video.