Abundant evidence indicates that Barrett personally opposes abortion. She delivered a lecture to the Right to Life club at the University of Notre Dame, where she formerly taught constitutional law. While at the school, she joined an anti-abortion-rights faculty group. She added her name to a letter in the South Bend Tribune criticizing Roe’s “barbaric legacy.” “I signed it on the way out of church,” Barrett said, when questioned about the ad by Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont. “It was consistent with the views of my church, and it simply said we support the right to life from conception to natural death.” Groups that oppose abortion rights have celebrated her nomination, and religious conservatives have openly hoped that she will one day write the decision that ends the legal right to abortion.

The question before the Senate, however, is whether Barrett would set aside her beliefs and faithfully follow the law as a Supreme Court justice. Barrett has assured senators that this is her intention: “My personal views don’t have anything to do with the way I would decide cases,” she told Leahy. “I don’t want anyone to be unclear about that.”

This has become the standard way Supreme Court nominees approach controversial questions about their views: They don’t answer them. As justification, Barrett pointed to other women who have been nominated to the Supreme Court. During her confirmation hearing, Justice Elena Kagan refused to “grade precedent or give it a thumbs-up or a thumbs-down,” Barrett said. “It would actually be wrong and a violation of the canons for me to do that as a sitting judge.” She described the approach Ginsburg took to her hearings: “No hints. No previews. No forecasts.” Barrett aligned herself with Justice Antonin Scalia, the godfather of conservative legal thought, during her nomination ceremony at the White House, saying, “His judicial philosophy is mine too.” But she would not answer questions about what that meant, especially on contested issues such as abortion, during today’s hearings. “If I were confirmed, you’d get Justice Barrett, not Justice Scalia,” she said.

Barrett seemed to walk into these hearings understanding that Democrats and the media would question her life choices and what they take to be her views. “I’ve tried to be on a media blackout for the sake of my mental health, but you know, you can’t keep yourself walled off from everything, and I’m aware of a lot of the caricatures that are floating around,” she said during an exchange with Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina today. She knew that her decision to have a large family, including two adopted children from Haiti, may surprise many Americans. She knew that her faith would become a matter of public debate, particularly after Feinstein told Barrett during a different confirmation hearing in 2017 that “the dogma lives loudly within you, and that’s of concern.” But Barrett stressed that she celebrates pluralism. “I have a life brimming with people who have made different choices, and I have never tried in my personal life to impose my choices on them,” she said. “The same is true professionally.”