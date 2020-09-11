Burton somehow never got sick—not from working amid the same burning debris as Hankins in 2001, and not from the virus that took him earlier this year. When I spoke with her yesterday, she was at home watching TV, waiting for Donald Trump to give a press conference about Bob Woodward’s February 7 recording of the president saying he’d downplayed the COVID-19 crisis—admitting he hadn’t told the country how serious the threat was or all the ways it could be transmitted. (Trump insisted that if what he had said was so bad, then Woodward should have released the tape in February.)

Have you thought about if your husband might still be alive if we had known more? “I think so,” Burton said quickly. “We could have been united as a country if we had gotten the message from above, and followed the science. I don’t think Trump is interested in fighting the virus. That wasn’t at the top of his list, which means the American people weren’t at the top of his list.”

Nor was Burton impressed by the behavior of Joe Biden, as he planned campaign stops in New York and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where Americans crashed the plane they were on to keep it from being used as yet another missile. The stops felt, to her, too political. “9/11 is a sacred time for our country,” she said. “You have these two men, ‘I want your vote, I want your vote.’ They’re sitting there crafting their speeches—who’s going to have the most impact on this day?”

It’s a marker of the pandemic’s immense impact that September 11 is the closest to a normal presidential-campaign day so far this year. Biden and Trump are both on the trail, and neither of them is focused on the killer virus, at least for the moment. Both were in a swing state on the same day, with Trump in Shanksville in the morning and Biden there in the afternoon. (Biden also stopped in New York this morning to visit the memorial there.) Both men are in their 70s, and campaigning to win an election in which the babies born in September 2001 will cast their first votes for president—many of them while taking their college classes over Zoom. Most Americans under 25 don’t remember the attacks at all. And many Americans have had their life reshaped at least as much by the pandemic as by 9/11.

Still, John Feal, one of the leading advocates for legislation to aid 9/11 survivors and their families, wishes that neither candidate had made a trip out of the anniversary, he told me. He was a demolition supervisor at Ground Zero and lost half his left foot when 8,000 pounds of steel fell on it. He spent 11 weeks in the hospital then—and went back in March with COVID-19. A week before he got sick, Feal put a video on Facebook warning his fellow survivors to remember that they were compromised, to listen to the doctors. Within a few days, his fever hit 102.9; he was delirious. “I couldn’t breathe. Every time I coughed, my eyeballs would come out of my head. My skin hurt, my joints hurt, the hair on my body hurt,” he said. His chest was black and blue from how much he was banging on it to be able to breathe.