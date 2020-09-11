Read: Every 30 seconds, a Latino reaches voting age. You read that right.

Latinos are “literally under attack,” Chuck Rocha, a former senior adviser to Bernie Sanders and the founder of the progressive Nuestro PAC, told me. And instead of hearing a motivating message to encourage them to vote, many Latinos aren’t hearing anything at all.

It’s difficult to describe the sense of despair that’s present in many Latino communities, but consider this statistic: In May, when the polling firm Latino Decisions surveyed communities after the peak of the first national COVID-19 surge, one in four Latinos said they knew of a family member or friend who was sick with the coronavirus. Now nearly half say that.

Much of this suffering can be traced to Latinos’ labor and living conditions. Latinos overwhelmingly work in jobs that are considered essential services or in roles where social distancing is nearly impossible. Many of these jobs pay low wages, and scores of Latino workers could not afford to stay home when the first surge of coronavirus infections hit the country. Even now Latinos make up nearly 31 percent of U.S. COVID-19 cases (for which race is known), though they only make up about 18 percent of the population. Latinos are three times as likely to be infected by the coronavirus as white Americans, and they’re twice as likely to die from the disease. Nearly a quarter of Latinos lack health insurance or access to reliable care, and Latinos have higher rates of diabetes and other preexisting conditions than white Americans—factors that compound the effect of COVID-19.

“Nothing has exposed our disparities and income inequality as much as COVID has, because the people who could shelter in place had a choice,” says María Teresa Kumar, the president of the political organization Voto Latino, which recently threw its support behind Joe Biden in its first-ever presidential endorsement. “I bet you that those mothers [going out to work], if they had a choice, they too would stay home to take care of their children and not get sick and not expose themselves and their families.”

The pandemic’s resulting economic crisis has only deepened the pain. The Hispanic unemployment rate at the height of the pandemic’s first surge hit a peak of 18.9 percent, the worst rate among demographic groups, before trickling down to 10.5 percent. And Latinos remain pessimistic about the future: A strong majority believe the worst of the pandemic’s economic stress is yet to come, a mood that matches economists’ predictions about the slow recovery ahead for the Latino workforce. Latinos overwhelmingly staff the service sector, which has been particularly hard hit by the recession: They make up about half of maids, housekeepers, and construction workers, and more than a third of cooks and restaurant employees, according to the Department of Labor.