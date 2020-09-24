Read: What Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death means for America

Aaron Belkin, a political-science professor at San Francisco State University and the executive director of the think tank the Palm Center, is grateful to see prominent Democrats finally coming around to the plan he’s spent the past year trying to advance. In 2019, Belkin co-founded the advocacy group Take Back the Court in response to Trump’s appointments of Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

The trouble for Belkin and other Democrats is their goal’s political feasibility—and not just because the party has to win the Senate and the White House first. Joe Biden has shown reluctance to eliminate the filibuster, which Democrats would need to do to pass a court-expansion law, and he is outright opposed to increasing the justices’ numbers, disinclined to take any radical action that would further exacerbate partisan tensions. “We need to de-escalate, not escalate,” he said during a speech in Philadelphia over the weekend. In a local-news interview last summer, he warned that Democrats would “rue” the day they packed the Court because Republicans would simply do the same the next time they were in power.

I talked to Belkin about these objections, and asked him to lay out the case for court packing—and the effect it might have on American democracy. Our conversation has been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.

Elaine Godfrey: How would Democrats go about court packing if they’re in power?

Aaron Belkin: It’s a straightforward process, but not a politically easy process. What would have to happen is that they would need to pass a bill [to expand the Court], which means they would need to kill the filibuster. [After the law passed through both chambers of Congress,] the president would have to sign it. Then they would nominate new justices. The court size has changed six times in American history, so this has been done before.

Godfrey: Let’s say that Trump’s new nominee is confirmed. What’s a good number that the Democrats could expand to?

Belkin: I would argue that the number is six. For each of the three justices he will have appointed, you would need two justices to nullify the effect of each illegitimately appointed justice. If you just appoint one for one, then you’re not nullifying the illegitimately appointed justices.

Godfrey: So, six more, you’re saying. A total of 15.

Belkin: Yes.

Godfrey: But wouldn’t Republicans do the same thing the next time they’re in power?

Belkin: This is perhaps the No.1 concern that’s been voiced, but it doesn’t stand up to scrutiny. A couple problems with this: The first thing is that the Court has already been stolen. If your wallet is stolen, you don’t forgo efforts to recover it just because it might be stolen again. It would probably take a generation—25 or 30 years—for the Democrats to get the majority on the Supreme Court back. If the Republicans steal the court, then the Democrats un-steal it. And if the Republicans steal it again, then the Democrats un-steal it again. It’s much better to have that zigzag than to just have unilateral surrender.