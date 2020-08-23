Americans who seek a more racially just society have to not only “engage in protests where that’s effective,” but also “translate our passion and our causes into laws,” Obama told mourners at Lewis’s funeral. In recent months, white people have been willing to protest. They have eagerly held signs and declared “Black lives matter.” But it’s not yet clear whether white voters—especially in places such as Georgia—will bring their solidarity to the ballot box, and whether Americans’ protests against existing policies will lead to changes in who makes those policies.

It helps Warnock’s case that he understands how to cloak the radical nature of his message in the words of the original Christian radical. “I’m an activist preacher,” he told me. “I’m a Matthew 25 Christian, where Jesus says, ‘I was hungry, and you fed me. I was naked, and you gave me clothes. I was in prison, I was sick, and you visited me. When, Lord, were you hungry? When were you sick? When were you in prison? When were you naked?’” Warnock began riffing, adding in people with HIV/AIDS, immigrants, and the homeless. “The gospel text says, ‘Inasmuch as you’ve done unto the least of these, you’ve done unto me.’” His policy priorities are similarly progressive: He opposes all abortion restrictions, talks frequently about the importance of living wages for workers, and calls the death penalty “the last fail-safe for white supremacy.” In our conversation, he condemned one of his opponents, Representative Doug Collins, on his votes to repeal or limit the Affordable Care Act during his time in Congress. In the Book of Luke, Jesus “says that he came to preach good news to the poor, and to set the captives free,” Warnock said. “I don’t see how I could lift up that gospel on Sunday, and then fight to get rid of health care in the richest country in the world in the middle of a global pandemic on the floor of the United States Senate.”

For all this talk of tending the tired and the poor, Warnock also has a knack for ending up near the action in big, national stories. He invited Obama to speak at Ebenezer in the early days of his 2008 presidential campaign, and later defended the rhetoric of the Reverend Jeremiah Wright, Obama’s former pastor, when Wright declared “God damn America!” A few years ago, Warnock got arrested at the Georgia capitol when the governor refused to expand Medicaid under the ACA. He has turned the incident into a campaign one-liner: “Next time I’m escorted by Capitol Police,” he likes to say and tweet, “it will be to my new office as U.S. senator.”

Running for Senate as a Democrat in Georgia is hard enough. In the midst of a pandemic, it can seem impossible. Warnock is campaigning while pastoring a 6,000-person congregation that has suffered a number of coronavirus deaths, and also taking care of his two small children, who are 1 and 4. “I literally am talking to Elizabeth Warren one minute, and changing Caleb’s poopy diaper the next,” he told me. A first-time candidate for elective office, he has been stuck recording sermons about racial justice in an empty sanctuary and doing meet-and-greet events over Zoom. It’s impossible to witness firsthand whether Warnock can whip up enthusiasm at rallies or ably work the food lines at summer fairs, but other signs of his support have emerged. This summer, after Kelly Loeffler, one of Warnock’s opponents and a co-owner of the WNBA team the Atlanta Dream, criticized the league’s involvement in the Black Lives Matter movement, players protested by wearing shirts that said Vote Warnock.