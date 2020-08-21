The former logistics executive happily acknowledged that soon after taking office in June, he ordered changes to force postal workers nationwide to adhere to the agency’s scheduled timetables. Trucks would now leave on time, and extra trips would be reduced, even if that meant mail had to wait an extra day for delivery. The move, he said, would save more than a $1 billion for the cash-strapped Postal Service while simultaneously improving service for customers—a win-win. But DeJoy conceded today that so far, service hasn’t improved—instead, it’s gotten worse, slowing down more than he anticipated. The trucks may have been leaving on time, but the mail is arriving later.

“Unfortunately, some mail processing was not fully aligned with the established schedule,” he said. “We did have some delays in the mail, and our recovery process should have been a few days, and it turned into a few weeks.”

Read: What really scares voting experts about the Postal Service

The delays have led to a flood of complaints from around the country, both in urban centers dominated by Democrats and in rural areas where the population is predominantly Republican. Senators in each party this morning told DeJoy stories of packages that didn’t arrive for days and elderly constituents who missed deliveries of medication. Yet while DeJoy said on-time delivery rates are improving, he couldn’t offer guarantees about when the problems caused by his changes would be resolved. “We are working here feverishly to get the system running,” he said. “We all feel bad about the level of service.”

Democrats were taken aback by other responses as well. DeJoy suggested he conducted no analysis of what impact his operational changes would have on key postal customer bases, such as seniors and military veterans. And while DeJoy has suspended changes to operations ahead of the election, he is not reversing the new mandates on schedule adherence, nor will he order the reinstallation of sorting machines that have been removed or dismantled, raising alarms in important election battlegrounds, like Wisconsin, Michigan, and New Hampshire, where delays have been pronounced. Finally, even as DeJoy voiced confidence in the Postal Service’s election operations, he confirmed issues that could disproportionately affect Democratic constituencies in key states: In cities like Philadelphia and Detroit that have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, DeJoy said, the “intimidation” of the virus has scared postal workers and led to much higher rates of absences. In Philadelphia alone, absences have contributed to a drop in nearly one-quarter of the city’s carrier routes.

At the heart of the turmoil at the Postal Service is not one crisis of confidence but two. The first is a president who is actively and openly trying to undermine voting by mail because he thinks—falsely—that it is fraudulent. “I'm assuming that you have been truthful,” Romney told DeJoy at one point, “so I can imagine how frustrating it is to be accused of political motives in your responsibility. At the same time, you can understand that there have been reasons for people to think that you and your colleagues are purposefully acting to suppress voting, or that you will try to prevent ballots from being counted.”