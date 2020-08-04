Yet plenty of people run for office simply because they want the job. A compelling rationale beyond ambition isn’t a requirement; it certainly hasn’t been for Kennedys in Massachusetts. Kennedy’s campaign sees the focus on his decision to challenge Markey—and the attendant presumption that a solidly progressive senator automatically deserves renomination—as a fixation of activists and insiders. Kennedy is betting that rank-and-file Democrats, especially those who don’t follow every policy battle or vote in the Senate, will view the race more plainly. They’ll see a choice between two good progressives, including one who is younger, more vigorous, and more famous than the other.

When I met up with Kennedy’s campaign in Brighton, the first person I spoke with happened to be a Markey supporter named Tim Sieber, a former ironworker who told me Markey should “be rewarded” for his long progressive record. “The only thing Kennedy has going for him is his youth and energy,” he said. “But,” he added quickly, “he still may win.”

The Kennedy-Markey clash, which culminates in a primary election on September 1, defies easy characterization. Markey has served in elected office for the past 47 years, but he’s running as the candidate of the working class—the son of a truck driver who sold ice cream to pay for college—against a challenger from the moneyed elite. “I can only run as a Markey from Malden,” he told me in an interview. As he carefully returns to in-person campaigning during the coronavirus pandemic, his attire includes a white button-down shirt with the sleeves rolled up, dark slacks, and a conspicuous pair of well-worn Nikes the color of a Red Sox uniform.

Markey is vulnerable chiefly because he’s not as well known throughout the state as a typical Massachusetts senator—certainly not like the Kennedys have been, or John Kerry, or Elizabeth Warren. Though Markey had represented a Boston district for 37 years in the House, he’s been a senator serving the entire state for barely more than a single term, having replaced Kerry when he became the secretary of state in 2013. And before this campaign, he hadn’t exactly been a ubiquitous presence back home in recent years. Markey owns a house in Chevy Chase, Maryland, and a person close to Kennedy told me that when Massachusetts lawmakers would board a plane together to Boston at the end of each week in Washington, Markey was the only member of the delegation who often stayed behind.

In 2013, The Boston Globe reviewed the water bills of Markey’s home in Malden and found that they “suggest he is there infrequently.” He appears to be spending more time there now. In early June, a columnist for the paper “on a whim” dropped by Markey’s Malden home to find the senator standing in his driveway. “Welcome to my compound!” Markey said outside the modest, two-story house—a sly reference to the famed Kennedy estate in Hyannis Port. He narrowly avoided an even bigger embarrassment earlier in the spring, when his campaign had to scramble to collect the signatures needed to put Markey’s name on the primary ballot after the pandemic shut down traditional canvassing.