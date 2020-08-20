Read: How Wall Street’s bankers stayed out of jail

Donovan told me that he felt Schneiderman’s eagerness to stir up media attention for how he was taking on the administration displeased everyone, and helps explain the sense of antagonism between Harris and the Obama administration at the time.

“I was trying to do the same thing at the national level that she was at the state level—with doubters and colleagues who thought I was asking for too much. What I felt with her was more kinship than that we were on different sides of the table,” Donovan said. “I respected her for what she was doing and hoped she got what she wanted, but at the same time, understood that she was potentially risking the larger deal.”

Harris had a few allies among the other attorneys general. They included Martha Coakley in Massachusetts, fresh off her Senate loss to Scott Brown; Lisa Madigan in Illinois; and Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada.

Her relationship with Beau Biden was different.

“He stood with us. And he did not have to,” Harris told me. “He meant it, that this was wrong: ‘I’m standing with you guys.’ Beau was not about gestures. It was literally—he meant it; he was there. He was in the foxhole.”

As the attorney general of Delaware, the vice president’s older son had some power over the banks because of how they availed themselves of state laws to incorporate there. But he had relatively few foreclosures in his state, and no clear political advantage to getting involved. On the contrary, given who his father was, he knew that he would just likely draw damaging attention to both of them.

When I spoke with Harris, Biden hadn’t made up his mind yet about a running mate, but she knew her chances were good. And she had known I was going to ask about Beau. Still, the question stopped her, and she paused the interview for a moment. This had been a real friendship—long meetings and phone calls that slowly became what aides described as sibling-like admiration and ribbing. She wept when she heard he had died, and flew across the country alone to attend his funeral. But to talk about this in the context of Biden’s running-mate selection process felt “opportunistic,” she said, and she didn’t want to do that with Beau’s memory.

Harris and Beau had a shared discomfort with going against the Obama administration. Harris had met Obama in Chicago during his Senate run; had flown to Springfield, Illinois, to stand in the freezing cold at his presidential-campaign kickoff; had knocked on doors for him in Iowa in 2007—she didn’t want to be on the other side of the table from him. The president’s aides weren’t being very subtle about their displeasure; one top political adviser called her at one point and said, essentially, “You’re going against us. We’ll remember this.” Harris’s brother-in-law, Tony West, was high up in the Justice Department. For her to ditch the negotiations would mean literally going up against family. She discussed this with Beau. They talked about trying to outshine parents who had helped define them—her mother, his father. The two were close in age, thinking about their generation of political leadership, and they talked about that too. Sometimes they spoke multiple times a day.