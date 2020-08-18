Read: How it feels to lose Bernie Sanders

But to some progressives, including the Ohioans I watched with, this outreach to Republicans confirms their worst fears about a potential Biden administration. They worry that Democrats have abandoned core party values in their effort to oust Trump, and they fear that by welcoming Never Trumpers into the fold, the Democratic Party will become more conservative. If Biden becomes president thanks to a coalition full of moderates and former Republicans, they ask, will these be the voters he listens to on the biggest policy questions facing the country—the voters he works the hardest to please? Their protestations are the growing pains of a faction that couldn’t build a coalition big enough to make Sanders the Democratic nominee, and is still grappling with the reality that it represents a minority of the country.

Biden’s recent actions have given progressives reason to believe that he may—at least on occasion—be their ally. The former vice president adopted Elizabeth Warren’s bankruptcy plan; he’s welcomed counsel from Sanders allies; and he announced a $2 trillion climate plan that was lauded by influential progressive groups. But many rank-and-file leftists are still struggling to warm up to Biden, and despite many speakers’ focus on racial justice and workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, last night’s lineup did little to help convince the Ohio progressives that he’s prioritizing their policy goals.

“Now that they’re choosing to explicitly court the centrist and conservative vote, that shows that there is not going to be a lot of room” to move Biden left, Eric Deamer, a 47-year-old former Sanders volunteer from Lakewood, Ohio, told me in an interview after the Zoom call.

Progressives I’ve spoken to do admit that persuading moderate Republicans to vote for Biden could be key to unseating Trump in November. But Kasich, one of four Republican speakers last night, was too much for many leftists across the country. The former governor—who spoke for two minutes about America being at a crossroads, while standing at a literal crossroads—once fought (unsuccessfully) to strip public employees of collective-bargaining power. In 2018, he signed one of the country’s most restrictive abortion laws.

In Ohio, Kasich “is the enemy among Democrats,” Deamer said. “To see him reincarnated as this nice, middle-of-the-road guy”—and occupying a time slot that could have gone to a progressive—is “a real slap in the face.” Kasich, a former U.S. representative who worked closely with Newt Gingrich in the ’90s, billed himself in his address as a patriotic pragmatist who wants to save the country from Trump, and he offered assurances to other Republicans that Biden will not make a “sharp left” turn if they vote for him. After Kasich finished his speech, Deamer posted in the Zoom chat: “The Kasich thing killed me. I am now dead.”