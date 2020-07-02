Duckworth is working hard to boost her VP chances, helped along by events—starting on June 1, when law enforcement violently dispersed protesters so that Trump, escorted by Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, could march across Lafayette Square and be photographed holding up a Bible outside St. John’s Episcopal Church. She blasted that action as a “misuse” of the military, prompting Milley to call her a week later, ahead of a video statement in which he apologized for appearing in the photo op. “He did what military leaders were supposed to do and what this president does not do,” Duckworth told me. “He took responsibility for the mistake that he made. He said it was his mistake and he should not have done it, and he regrets that he did that.”

Read: This is how Trump wants to be seen

Now Duckworth says that Trump is proving “incompetent” in his response to Russia reportedly paying the Taliban bounties to kill American soldiers. When we spoke yesterday, she’d just come from a briefing about this in the Senate. I asked whether what she heard put her at ease. “Not at all,” she said. The officials whom the administration sent to the Senate said that they hadn’t been involved in briefing the president, leaving them unable to offer many answers. “I won’t say there was blood on his hands, but I want to know why he stopped investigating this,” Duckworth told me, referring to Trump’s apparent failure to follow up on intelligence agencies’ findings about the bounties. I asked her how she’d feel if she were deployed right now, and read this news. “I would be proud of my service for my country, but I would be absolutely appalled that my president was not watching out for me and my troops,” she said.

Traditionally, active service members and veterans skew Republican. Trump clearly believes that’s the natural order of the world, and earlier this week tweeted that any Republican who doesn’t support him must not support “a new & powerful Military.”

Duckworth is eager to counter the idea that the military is monolithic, and she jumped on Trump’s announcement Tuesday night that he will veto the upcoming defense-authorization bill because it includes an amendment to rename military bases that honor Confederate officers.

Read: It really could be Warren

“He cares more about dead traitors than he does about money for training, than he does about money for military families, than he does about fixing the military housing issue, than he does about making sure that our troops have enough equipment to do their jobs?” Duckworth said. “He cares more about preserving the legacy of dead traitors than he does about making sure that our troops get a pay raise, while we have soldiers and marines in harm’s way right now, downrange?”

Duckworth likely hopes these recent events might earn her a closer look as a potential vice president. Biden is clearly disturbed by the reports about the Russian bounties, accusing Trump of an “absolute dereliction of duty.” On Tuesday, at a press conference he held in Wilmington, Delaware, he was visibly angry as he relayed a story about his wife asking him what he would do if he’d found about this when his late son, Beau, was still serving in the National Guard. “What are those parents thinking out there?” Biden said. “What are those sons and daughters, husbands and wives?”