Harris: President Frederick, what does the fall look like at a 10,000-student campus like Howard?

Wayne Frederick: We are certainly going to de-densify the campus. We don’t anticipate all 10,000 students will be back. We have given students the option to have their classes online, so we are planning for a hybrid environment. Howard is unique in that we hire more and employ more African-American faculty than any other single higher-ed institution in America, and because of the disproportionate impact of this virus on African Americans, we have a higher moral obligation to make sure that we do this safely as well. We are really going to be aggressive about testing, contact tracing, making sure social distancing and those things are taking place.

We have a hospital on our campus, and a medical school, so we’re going to use those resources wisely to also assist in making sure that health and safety comes first. We have places to quarantine. But I want to underscore that the ultimate thing that’s going to make this work is personal responsibility and accountability. And while I think sometimes we are cynical about our young people, I’m not. I’m extremely optimistic about them. They are the most altruistic generation of the five or six generations that exist today. And I think that if we trust in them and we give them guidelines, they’ll step up and perform.

Harris: We heard from some students why they are excited to return to campus, but also heard from others why they are worried about returning. Dr. Frederick, as a medical professional, how do you allay some of those fears? How do you create a safe enough environment and also convince students that, yes, this is a safe environment to return to?

Frederick: I myself, I’m at risk. I have sickle cell [anemia] and I’m a type 1 diabetic. And so the first thing that I’ve tried to do is to communicate my own experience and to let students know that you can navigate safely if you really adhere to certain guidelines. The second thing is, we have to involve and engage them in the process. They know what they do, for instance in residence halls, so we have to figure out a way to still get them to have some of those interactions, but to convince them how to do it. And the third and last thing that I have been trying to communicate in my messages is about the communal good, and making sure that we look at it through every lens: The responsibility that we have as an institution that primarily serves African American students in a country that is in an economic recession, in keeping our full complement employed, is a high bar. So we have to look at how we keep them safe, getting them out into the workforce to diversify different fields.

Harris: International students also make up a large percentage of your populations. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced that these students would have to leave the country or risk deportation if their universities were to switch to online courses. How has that change affected your decision making?