As the longtime executive vice president of the Federalist Society, the influential network that cultivates conservative lawyers, Leo developed a massive Rolodex of potential judicial nominees who are skilled at repeating shibboleths that show their ideological leanings while making sure they can still get confirmed to the bench. “Our job is not to seek particular outcomes,” Leo told me by phone recently. “Our job is to find people who are going to demonstrate fidelity to the Framers’ Constitution, and to the laws as they are drafted and passed by Congress or the states.” Leo, who worked on confirmations for the White House separately from his work at the Federalist Society, recently left his day-to-day role at the organization to focus on CRC Advisors, a group he described vaguely as an effort to make the conservative movement “more effective, more strategic.”

Leo’s greatest strategic success, perhaps, has been convincing Donald Trump of his methodology: He helped Trump craft a list of potential Supreme Court nominees during the 2016 presidential campaign, which Trump widely advertised to demonstrate his conservative bona fides, and, in less than four years, Leo has shepherded 200 judges to their confirmation on the federal bench. But the president—and his supporters—made a pact premised on results. If even Leo can’t guarantee conservatives the rulings they crave, can Trump?

Read: What the Supreme Court’s abortion decision means

If Trump wins reelection in November, he will likely get to solidify the Supreme Court’s rightward tilt, perhaps for decades, as seats potentially open up. Eighty-seven-year-old Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized in mid-July for a possible infection, and she recently announced that she is undergoing chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer. Her liberal colleague Stephen Breyer is also an octogenarian. Conservative-movement activists were frustrated by setbacks at the Court this term, even going so far as to question Trump’s judicial vetting process. But Leo is taking the long view, arguing that his movement’s philosophical overhaul of the judiciary will yield dividends for years to come.

The conservative legal movement was born of political mergers. “Within groups like the Federalist Society, you have such a huge range,” Carrie Severino, an ally of Leo’s who advocates for conservative judges through her organization, the Judicial Crisis Network, told me in an interview. “You’ve got Never Trumpers, you’ve got Always Trumpers, you’ve got libertarians, you’ve got conservatives.” Leo straddles these worlds: He’s a devout Catholic who once told The New Yorker that abortion is “an act of force” and “a threat to human life,” but he’s also the master networker of the elite conservative legal world, which is dominated by libertarians intent on limiting the size of government and rolling back regulation. Although ideologically disparate, these conservative groups are united by twin judicial philosophies that Leo is fond of declaiming in conversation: textualism, which holds that judges should interpret laws based on the plain meaning of their words, and originalism, which points to the Founders’ original intent for interpretations of the Constitution.