“The current presidential term ends at noon on January 20. Full stop,” Joshua Geltzer, a Georgetown Law professor, told me. If Biden wins, that’s the precise moment when his term would start. It’s democracy’s most dangerous instant: the interval when power changes hands, testing whether the nation stays moored to self-governance.

That tradition’s endurance depends on Trump’s cooperation—or the resiliency of the country’s democratic institutions should he withhold it. There’s no assurance that Trump will accept the validity of the election results. He’s already described mail-in voting as a plot to steal the election. And he’s trolled critics with the tongue-in-cheek suggestion that, by popular demand, he might stay in office beyond the Constitution’s eight-year limit.

.....news is that at the end of 6 years, after America has been made GREAT again and I leave the beautiful White House (do you think the people would demand that I stay longer? KEEP AMERICA GREAT), both of these horrible papers will quickly go out of business & be forever gone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2019

Trump could win, of course. But if Biden sweeps enough battleground states in convincing fashion, any claim that Trump was robbed of victory would be ludicrous on its face. At noon on January 20 he’d no longer be president, and if he boycotted the rituals surrounding the presidential handoff and holed up inside the White House, he’d be squatting. “He can sit in the Oval Office and put his hands together and say, ‘I’m not going to leave,’ but … the transfer of power will occur with him or without him,” Jonathan Wackrow, a former Secret Service agent who was a member of the presidential protection detail and was at work the day Barack Obama took over from George W. Bush, told me. In an interview with Fox News on Friday, Trump said that he would accept defeat, that if he lost, he’d leave. “Certainly, if I don’t win, I don’t win,” he said, adding that he would “go on, do other things.”

Senator Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican and Trump confidant, told me that he does not believe Trump would defy the electoral verdict: “I’m not buying into that nutty stuff. I’m not worried about that.”

Read: Why Americans might not trust the election results

Trump’s opponent isn’t so sure. Speaking with Trevor Noah on Wednesday, Biden predicted that the military might be called on to evict Trump if it came to that—and that it would willingly comply. “I am absolutely convinced they will escort him from the White House with great dispatch,” Biden said.

Making the moment more harrowing might be an election that is both close and contested—a more plausible scenario than a Trump wipeout. In Michigan, the outcome could hinge on mail-in balloting, which Trump has sought to discredit. He’s already previewed his objections to postelection recounts that don’t go in Republicans’ favor.

The Florida Election should be called in favor of Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis in that large numbers of new ballots showed up out of nowhere, and many ballots are missing or forged. An honest vote count is no longer possible-ballots massively infected. Must go with Election Night! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2018

If Biden were to notch a narrow victory, Trump could look to contest the results and claim he’d actually won. He could put the military and other tools of presidential power in an awkward spot, pressuring them to pick sides and untangle competing claims about who won. A supine Justice Department led by Attorney General William Barr might bolster Trump’s claims by putting out statements that the vote was tainted.