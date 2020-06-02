Over the past week, as Americans have grieved the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis—and the country's long pattern of deadly racial violence—clergy of many religions and denominations have joined the ranks of protesters nationwide. They show up to march and yell, to hand out granola bars and water bottles, to open the doors of their churches when protesters’ eyes are burning from tear gas. Many of those same clergy are now filled with anger that, as they see it, the president is using the places where they worship as mere political props.

A large number of American Christians, a significant majority of whom are white, actively support Trump, and have been buoyed by his recent actions. But others feel called to stand in firm opposition to the president—including his rhetoric dismissing protesters and his calls for police violence against them. According to a Morning Consult poll conducted on Sunday and Monday, only 43 percent of evangelicals believe Trump has handled the George Floyd protests well, and that number is even lower among Catholics and people of color. Predominantly white Christian denominations, including that of the Episcopal church where Trump posed on Monday night, long accommodated themselves to racial violence and white supremacy, Stephanie Spellers, the canon to Presiding Bishop Curry, told me. And “we do not want to be that Church anymore.”

“The Episcopal Church was the church of the colonizers. At various points in American life, we have been the Church that stood with the powerful, with the slaveholders, with the industrial managing class as they oppressed working people,” Spellers said. In recent years, the church has tried to repent for that legacy. This past week, roughly 100 Episcopal pastors have gathered with clergy of other denominations to aid protesters in D.C., Daryl Lobban, the pastor in charge of racial-justice issues for the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, told me.

Shortly after 6 o’clock last night, Glenna Huber, an Episcopal pastor and the rector of the Church of the Epiphany in D.C., told me she was just leaving St. John’s, where she had been handing out supplies to protesters. As the National Guard began to roll by, she and a colleague hurried to their cars two blocks away. As police sirens began to go off, she thought, “I’ve got to get out of here.” Everyone she was with left the area safely, she said, but they felt a lot of anger.

“I don’t think there’s anything in the scriptures that would support the role of the faithful aligning with the National Guard around this,” she told me. “Jesus has always stood with the oppressed. If I’m going to stand publicly wearing the banner, visibly, of Christianity, then I must be standing with the oppressed.” Meanwhile, Trump stood in the Rose Garden and condemned the “riots and lawlessness” happening around the country.