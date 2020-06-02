King’s declining influence in Washington has given his GOP foes an opening. The campaign is “not about re-litigating the controversial things he said,” David Kochel, a GOP strategist originally from Iowa, told me last week. “Voters are looking at this like, We need representation here, and we’re not getting it from you.”

Many high-profile Republicans have abandoned their long-held support for King to embrace Feenstra in the past year, including Bob Vander Plaats, the Iowa-based head of the Family Leader, a social-conservative umbrella organization. “Not only should a person be a respected representative in D.C., but they should have a leadership position in D.C.,” Vander Plaats told me.

Even the U.S. Chamber of Congress, which rarely endorses against Republican incumbents, has backed Feenstra, spending $200,000 in advertising on the race, and recently airing an ad to remind voters that King was kicked off the Agriculture Committee in the middle of a farming crisis. They’ve chosen to altogether avoid King’s past comments. “We like to stick to our lane,” Scott Reed, the chamber’s senior political strategist, told me.

King’s primary opponents, too, have chosen to lean into their conservative bona fides rather than delve into the fraught territory of the congressman’s social-media posts and rhetoric. Feenstra, whose campaign did not return multiple requests for comment, touts his A+ rating from the National Rifle Association (compared with King’s A-), while condemning King for failing to deliver for the district. Taylor, another King opponent, told me that early on in his career, King represented the district well, but now there are simply too many “distractions.” When I asked why he doesn’t bring up King’s rhetoric on the campaign trail, Taylor demurred. “He’s a decent man,” he said, but “we’ll lose this seat if he’s the nominee.” Richards, the former businessman, said that he’s made a conscious choice to avoid condemning King’s comments during his campaign. “Congressman King’s granddaughter and my daughter will play volleyball and softball against each other,” he told me. “I’m not going to say anything bad where I can’t sit in the gym and look at his granddaughter at the end of the day.”

The candidates, in other words, are each engaging in a form of triangulation—attempting to endear themselves to King’s supporters, while positioning themselves as a safe and preferable alternative. Nathan Lichter and Mark Saunders, two friends who work as feed-truck drivers in the district, told me they both plan on voting for Feenstra in the primary. They can understand the strategy. “A lot of King supporters have no problem with his racist comments, so it’s more trying to get them on board with I can do a better job,” Saunders told me.

That approach could end up working for Feenstra. Nearly 70,000 Republican have requested absentee ballots so far in the Fourth District, after the state sent ballot-request forms to every voter, and 40,000 have already been returned, according to the Iowa secretary of state’s office. Compare that with the 2018 GOP primary, when a total of 39,000 votes were cast. High turnout will be good for Feenstra, Kochel said.