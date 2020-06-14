Except for two emergency-room doctors who’d seen the effects of the coronavirus firsthand, “any doctor I consulted felt that camp was the safest place for kids,” Steve told me. “And I think they saw that the alternative was, My kid’s gonna be home; they’re gonna get bored and go out to Starbucks and run into everybody else. And they’re also just probably at wits’ end with keeping their kids. A lot of kids look forward to this so much; it’s what keeps them in the game the rest of the year.”

A university virologist told Steve that the biggest risk would be for counselors and staffers older than 20. Indeed, some camps that are choosing to operate are mandating strict pre-arrival 14-day quarantines for counselors and requiring them never to leave campus all summer. “We figured that’d last about six weeks before staff lost their mind,” Steve said.

Camp sessions typically run from mid-June to mid-August, and they can’t start much earlier or run much later because of school schedules. Minnesota has already ruled that overnight camps cannot open until at least July, and Steve didn’t feel he could string campers, parents, and his staff of 50 along, then give them maybe two weeks’ notice to show up. (The camp draws from 27 states and five countries.) By running for half the summer, he’d lose just slightly less money than he will by closing altogether.

“The whole industry’s falling into two camps, if you will,” Steve said. “One, create a bubble. Let no one in, let no one out. Which sounds good, but wait until some guy breaks down in his boat on the lake and wanders in, or your UPS driver makes a mistake. You couldn’t guarantee a bubble, fully. And then the other one is to treat everybody like they’re shedding the virus, which is not conducive to camp.”

If a flood or tornado had destroyed Mishawaka’s buildings or made the road to camp impassable, insurance would cover the loss of revenue, but the pandemic is excluded under Steve’s policy. With the help of his longtime local banker (“Oh my God, they’re the frontline heroes of the economy!”), he got a modest five-figure loan under the Paycheck Protection Program, which will allow him to bring some staffers to Grand Rapids this summer to brainstorm what “Camp 2.0,” as he calls it, might look like.

“I would really have liked to have a year under my belt to figure this out, because the virus might not be going anywhere,” he said. “I think, logistically, there’s an answer for how it could be done. I just couldn’t promise that we could do it in six weeks on the fly.”

As of now, the government guidelines are pretty general—“promote healthy hygiene practices,” one CDC flowchart recommends. They are also potentially unworkable: How do you send a suddenly sick kid home to Mexico from rural Minnesota on short notice? Taking more time to think things through seemed the only sensible option for Steve.