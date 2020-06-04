“He’s always said he’s going to speak out when (a) American values are threatened and (b) he can have impact,” an Obama adviser, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record, told me in an email. “This moment is both.”

As the event began, another D.C. curfew notice went out from the mayor’s office. Down the block from the White House, men with military equipment and military vehicles but no announced authority were massing on the streets. Obama was not looking to address that directly. He didn’t mention Trump—not even in the not-so-subtle way he did a few weeks ago, when he slipped references to the government’s incompetent response to the pandemic into his college graduation speeches. He thanked the protesters, but he also praised the police who he said are committed to making policing better.

“I want you to know that you matter. I want you to know that your lives matter. That your dreams matter,” Obama said yesterday, speaking to the young people of color watching. “You should be able to learn and make mistakes and live a life of joy without having to worry about what's going to happen when you walk to the store or go for a jog or are driving down the street or looking at some birds in a park.”

And if Trump was watching, and if he’s going to tweet about it, then Obama is done caring.

“It did not give him pause. We are in a political season, but our country that he loves is also at a critical inflection point,” Valerie Jarrett, his close adviser, told me. “At this moment we need as many constructive voices speaking up in support of the peaceful protesters and calling for the implementation of evidence based strategies for policing reforms.”

The speech wasn’t everything that some Democrats had hoped for. When the Obama Foundation announced in the morning that Obama would speak, some committed supporters expected he would finally let loose on Trump, and express the outrage that they were all feeling and hoped he was too. George W. Bush put out a statement calling for justice yesterday. Bill Clinton said that Americans need to ask themselves hard questions about why black Americans keep getting killed by police. Jimmy Carter put out a statement yesterday demanding that the government do better. Even former Secretary of Defense James Mattis has now spoken up, writing about Trump making “a mockery of our Constitution.”

But since the day Trump won the presidency, Obama has been cautious about speaking out against him. Beneath what has largely been silence in public is deep anxiety about where Trump’s leadership was taking America—anxiety that has been heightened by the public-health and economic crises brought on by the pandemic. But even as Obama expressed his worries privately, he’d say the country doesn’t need a second president, so he’d keep his objections mostly to himself. “Obviously, there’s no more sacred democratic value than addressing injustice. And channeling today’s outrage/anger/sadness/worry into action exemplifies the mission of his post-presidency’s Foundation,” the Obama adviser told me.