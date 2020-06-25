Read: The tiny blond Bible teacher taking on the evangelical political machine

McEnany has told the story of this time in her life as one of becoming firm in her faith and beliefs. But it was also a taste of being part of an oppositional minority. “When peers challenged the intellectual foundation for my faith” at Oxford, she recently wrote on Twitter, the late Christian pastor Ravi Zacharias “was the usher between the heart & the mind.” Her admiration for Zacharias mirrored her desire to study at elite universities: He was “someone who, from an academic place, as an apologist, could equip you with those arguments where you didn’t have to check your brain at the door when you became a Christian, where there is intellectual foundation for everything we believe,” she said in a recent interview. McEnany wanted to be prepared to defend the hope she found in the story of Christ, no matter how aggressively she was questioned by her peers.

During a visit to Fox News around this time, her potential talent piqued the interest of Alan Colmes, then Sean Hannity’s liberal antagonist on the program Hannity & Colmes. Colmes’s mentorship led McEnany to an internship on his show. The two would have fierce political debates, and he appreciated her for it. Later, he cheered her on from afar as she faced combative panels on CNN. McEnany had discovered the secret to ascending the cable-news ranks in Washington: The most employable people are those who are able to bring a fierce argument without completely alienating everyone around them.

While working as a producer for former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee’s Fox News show in the couple of years after her 2010 college graduation, McEnany posted assiduously on her now-defunct blog, which bore the tagline Defending Reagan Conservatism. Her reading recommendations favored those of the business-class lounge—“The Economist is my absolute favorite publication hands down”—and her political commentary was suffused with an air of righteousness: “Being enveloped in sexual controversy speaks volumes to one’s character,” she wrote of former New York Representative Anthony Weiner. Her attempts at hashtag humor occasionally shaded into Trump-style birtherism: “How I Met Your Brother—Never mind, forgot he’s still in that hut in Kenya. #ObamaTVshows,” she wrote in 2012. Many of her fellow politically minded 20-somethings skipped Sunday services, but McEnany remained devout. “I’m heading to church. Need to hear from God today!” she tweeted in 2013, followed by the hashtag #tcot, for “top conservatives on Twitter.”

Elie Mystal, a writer at the progressive magazine The Nation, remembers sparring with McEnany over abortion, religious freedom, and the Supreme Court before his appearances on Huckabee. “We disagreed, but we disagreed honorably,” he told me. Several years later, when McEnany was in law school, it was her acquaintance with Mystal that led to her position at Above the Law, a prominent legal blog where Mystal was writing at the time. In his telling, McEnany filled the token conservative slot for the mostly liberal website, which Mystal described in unflattering terms: “You’re looking at what makes clicks. And being crazy is going to get you clicks.” And yet, he added, McEnany came off as a true believer in her arguments. She was not “simply doing it for show or money or power. There is a core belief there that gives her authenticity in what she does.” She was building her career, and benefitted from the credential. But the liberals at Above the Law needed her as much as she needed them.