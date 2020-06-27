“The Obama years, he was the vice president for the most famous person in the world,” says Rashad Robinson, the president of the civil-rights group Color of Change, arguing that there was such attachment to Obama, no one focused on anything else. Like how Bon Jovi is not just the singer, but the name of the group. Biden, Robinson says, “was a band member.”

Voters’ vague sense of Biden doesn’t seem to be hurting his poll numbers. But the polls are more a measure of how many Americans are rejecting Donald Trump. With a little over four months until the election, most voters don’t know what Biden stands for—except for not Trump. Still, perpetually anxious top Biden supporters say that he is unprepared for another seismic event in a year that’s already been full of them.

“There is some awareness that he is a longtime politician, but there is little substance or specificity behind the impressions,” consultants associated with the pro-Biden super PAC Unite the Country warned in an April memo about swing-voter focus groups they had conducted.

When told a little bit about Biden, though, participants in the groups were inclined to support him, because they saw him as decent and his biography left an impression on them. “People feel good about Joe Biden, and it doesn’t take a lot to make them feel really good about Joe Biden—but this is the time when voters need that information,” says Lily Adams, Unite the Country’s communications director.

Other focus groups have revealed similar data. The word young voters most associate with Biden is old, followed by good, and then roughly by creepy, Democrat, and smart, according to a focus group conducted over the past few weeks for NextGen America, a political organization that focuses on increasing youth turnout. Mixed in are leader, great, nice, experienced, okay, and cool, but also senile and dementia.

Guy Cecil, the chair of the officially designated Biden super PAC Priorities USA, said that the private polling his group has done also indicated how little some people know about Biden and how little that may matter. “I don’t think it’s a surprise that a lot of this election is about Donald Trump, and that people would be turning out on either side because of Trump,” he said at a recent virtual briefing that the PAC held for reporters. “I don’t find it particularly worrisome that you would have Democrats that are motivated by that.”

Earlier this month in West Philadelphia, I watched Biden try to give voters some of that information. He had delayed rolling out his economic plan to prioritize the George Floyd protests, but enough time had passed that the campaign felt ready to try to get back on track. So there he was, sitting in the studio where Dick Clark once hosted American Bandstand, attempting to show that he understands the country, and the economic impact of the pandemic. In a normal campaign, this would have been a big event, with a full audience picked from the area. Instead, it was just Biden and four people from the community, including the local congressman, for what the campaign called a roundtable, but was actually five long tables in a socially distanced U. It looked more like a city-council campaign event than one for the Democratic presidential nominee. A handful of people watched the live-stream on the campaign’s website. Biden sat for 90 minutes, slipping his mask off to hang from one ear when he wanted to ask questions, and listened to concerns and suggestions from a local optometry-shop owner, a union worker, and the head of a community resource center. When it was done, he went back home to Wilmington, Delaware.