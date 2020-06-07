Cleveland wasn’t a perfect candidate. His status as a single, middle-aged man was suspicious; he had a reputation for being a little too close to attractive young women; and he was a halting, uncertain public speaker. Still, his Republican opponent wasn’t exactly a knight in shining armor. Blaine had been dogged for years by accusations of corruption—most recently, that he’d accepted a bribe from the Union Pacific Railroad to advance the company’s interests in the House and Senate.

So this gave the Democrats plenty of room to position Cleveland as the refreshing outsider, under the slogan “Public office is a public trust.” Cleveland’s rallies hammered away on the themes of financial responsibility, probity, and morality. In fact, his supporters had nicknamed him “Grover the Good”; three months before the 1884 Democratic nominating convention, a cartoon in Puck titled “Cleveland the Celibate” showed him laboring over New York State business while shunning the temptations of three beautiful women.

And then, that persona shattered.

On July 21, just days after the convention, the Buffalo Evening Telegraph broke shocking news under the headline “A Terrible Tale: A Dark Chapter in a Public Man’s History.” A decade earlier (or so the story went) Cleveland had seduced the respectable widow Maria Halpin, had impregnated her, and had then snatched Halpin’s baby away, committed her to an insane asylum, and forced another family to foster the child under an assumed name to protect his reputation.

The Telegraph had this story thirdhand. The editors had been approached with it by a local Baptist minister, George Ball. Ball himself—a Republican activist, and a wealthy investor in his nephews’ canning-jar company—had gotten it from a physician friend, one George Lewis, who claimed that he had heard it, eight years before, from Maria Halpin herself. Lewis had never repeated the accusations, or seen Halpin a second time, but Cleveland’s nomination had persuaded him that it was finally time to come forward.

A media frenzy erupted.

For the four months between the nomination and the election, everyone who might be connected with the story—Halpin’s previous employer, her attorney, her landlady, the head doctor at the Providence Lunatic Asylum, Grover Cleveland’s cleaning woman—was pursued by reporters from every major paper. Halpin herself remained in hiding until late October, when she issued a statement insisting that yes, Cleveland was her son’s father, and that the “circumstances under which my ruin was accomplished are too revolting on the part of Grover Cleveland to be made public.”

The implication of rape was immediately seized on by the press. At rallies, Cleveland was greeted by crowds of Republican voters chanting, “Ma, Ma, where’s my Pa?”

Immorality, sexual assault, victimizing the helpless: Was the presidency now beyond his reach?