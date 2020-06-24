“Democrats are more mobilized, more likely to give, and more energized” than they have been in a while, Daniel Gillion, a political-science professor at the University of Pennsylvania and the author of The Loud Minority: Why Protests Matter in American Democracy, told me. The protests “have pushed a sense of investment in politics,” Steve Israel, the former New York congressman and the onetime chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, told me. They represent the continuation of an “entrepreneurial social-activist movement” that started after Donald Trump’s inauguration and will spill over into the general election, he says.

Bowman caught the attention of activists and progressives nationwide when, within days of George Floyd’s death last month, he became a fixture at the Black Lives Matter demonstrations in the 16th district, which covers parts of the Bronx and Westchester County. Bowman often spoke during the campaign about living under New York City’s stop-and-frisk policy and how he was once jailed for allegedly failing to use his turn signal. His protest appearances generated a surge in social-media attention, which quickly translated to more volunteers, more donations, and more endorsements, including from progressive leaders such as Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Ocasio-Cortez. “It’s been this perfect storm of things that has catapulted us and created this tremendous momentum,” Bowman told me this week.

The nationwide movement apparently had the opposite effect for Engel, who was criticized for being absent from the district at the height of the COVID-19 crisis in New York City, and was later jeered after being overheard at a protest saying that he “wouldn’t care” about speaking at the event if he didn’t have a primary challenge. If the district’s absentee votes don’t upend the election, Bowman will likely coast to victory in November. (Although a candidate for the Conservative Party is running too, the district is extremely blue.)

New York politics in particular is experiencing a fundamental shift as a new and diverse generation of young people uproots the establishment, Israel told me. “Congressional seniority is yielding to political intensity,” said Israel, who as a congressman was a close ally of Nancy Pelosi and once oversaw the Democratic caucus’s messaging. Pelosi, among other party leaders, endorsed Engel, the chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. “Those rules that I was taught—you wait your turn and pay your dues—have been rightfully cast aside by a resistance to Donald Trump that doesn’t believe we can afford to wait,” he added.

In New York’s 17th district, which includes Rockland County and parts of Westchester, the black attorney and activist Mondaire Jones won his six-way primary race to replace longtime Representative Nita Lowey, the chair of the powerful Appropriations Committee. Over in New York’s 15th district, Ritchie Torres, the Bronx’s first openly gay public official, defeated Rubén Díaz Sr., a pro-Trump Democrat and a Pentecostal minister with a long history of making homophobic remarks.