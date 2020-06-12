What Khan remembered first was the sound of the police cruiser’s engine revving before its driver accelerated into the crowd. Khan pulled out his cellphone to point himself out to me in the viral video: a man in a white shirt taking photographs a second before he’s sent flying several feet in the air, landing hard on his back.

I asked him what he thought of de Blasio’s defense of the police. “I was enraged,” Khan told me, calling the mayor’s reaction “forcefully oblivious” to the facts. “It really fuels that fire of being against the department, against the government,” he said.

Khan’s sentiments seemed to sum up all of New York’s: Although de Blasio recalibrated his comments the next morning, the uproar that ensued has been unlike any of the myriad controversies that have ensnared the mayor during his six and a half years leading the nation’s largest city. Hundreds of current and former de Blasio–administration employees—including some who worked in senior roles at City Hall— published an open letter railing against the mayor’s abandonment of police reform and warning that he was “on the brink of losing all legitimacy in the eyes of New Yorkers.” When de Blasio spoke later that week at a memorial for George Floyd, the unarmed black man killed by Minneapolis police, the crowd drowned him out with boos and chants of “Resign!” Twisting the political knife, Governor Andrew Cuomo, a fellow Democrat but longtime tormentor of the mayor, mused about using his authority to remove de Blasio from office after the city saw a night of heavy looting.

Under pressure, de Blasio has moved in recent days to embrace shifting funding away from the police department, and he has at times adopted a tougher line in response to specific instances of police violence. But the mayor’s continued defense of the NYPD’s overall handling of the protests has infuriated his one-time allies, leading them to wonder what, exactly, happened to the man who campaigned as a police reformer, as a father who spoke movingly about “raising a black son” and the enemy of stop-and-frisk, only to follow his more conservative predecessors in reflexively defending the cops in a moment of crisis.

“I do not know,” Jumaane Williams, who as public advocate is New York’s only citywide black elected leader, told me when I asked him what had happened to de Blasio earlier this week. “I know at times of crisis you sometimes see who people really are. Maybe that’s what’s happening. Maybe he was sufficiently frightened about the unions that he retreated from what he [campaigned on].”

“Maybe he just doesn’t want to do this job anymore, that’s another theory,” Williams added. “I just know the results are really bad.”

Catherine Almonte served literally at de Blasio’s side as his personal aide, or “body person,” for more than a year and then in a senior role in his 2017 reelection campaign. She returned to the administration just recently, but after de Blasio’s response to the protests, she helped circulate the letter that hundreds of her current and former colleagues in city government have signed.