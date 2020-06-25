Dovere: Abortion is an important issue for you. Trump says he’s been very committed to blocking abortion, and has appointed judges in favor of restrictions. Biden wouldn’t be. How do you reconcile what you see as an issue of life and death?

Fiorina: The vast majority of Americans agree that abortion for any reason at all after five months is wrong. And yet we haven’t made progress on that, despite having pieces of legislation in front of us. That’s because playing politics on the extreme, you’re either pro-choice and any abortion any time is okay, or you’re pro-life and there is no middle ground, and we have to pass amendments on personhood. We’re not making progress. And so let’s focus on making progress where people agree and actually solving a problem of abortion after five months. Let’s start there. And I’ve been public about that for a very, very long time. I would also say this, that if we care so deeply about unborn life—and I do, because I think every life has enormous potential and is gifted by God. And I think abortion is used discriminantly against poor people and people of color—but if we care about life that’s unborn, we need to care about life that’s in this world too. And that means we actually have to make progress on criminal-justice reform and police reform. And we have to stand up and recognize systemic racism and structural racism and make real progress on that, because too many lives that are here are being wasted and ignored and dismissed and overlooked. And sadly, murdered in broad daylight.

Dovere: Biden is a devout Catholic, and he’s struggled with his own position. But he has moved toward fewer restrictions, not more.

Fiorina: I think this is a great example of an opportunity to lead rather than just playing politics. He could do that. He could lead. He could problem-solve. He could find common ground on a bipartisan basis.

Dovere: We’re in a period of rethinking the economy. What’s the fiscally conservative approach to rethinking the economy that you’d like to see?

Fiorina: What’s happened over decades and decades is: Big companies have used the power of big government to make their businesses bigger and more powerful and profitable. That’s just a fact. It’s true in many, many industries. And so we have to start with the fundamental recognition. I believe, as our Founders told us, it’s why they wrote the Constitution the way they did. Power concentrated [is] power abused. So you have big companies using big government. You have wealthy individuals using the complexity of the tax codes, all of those things—Washington, the way it’s structured, favors the big, the powerful, the wealthy, the connected. And so that means, in my view, that wherever possible, we block-grant money to states instead of keeping it in Washington, D.C. I think we should have done that in the CARES Act and as we deal with the coronavirus. It means that we have to have reasonable regulation that holds big companies accountable. And that’s true whether it’s finance or energy or, frankly, technology. And it also means, I think, that we have to take extraordinary care to help small businesses survive, and to make sure that hourly workers have the opportunity to earn a living. I think all those things are required. Now, there are a lot of people who would listen to all that and say, “Boy, you don’t sound like a Republican.” Okay, fine. And maybe I don’t sound like a Democrat either, but I think those are the things that would actually work. It is absurd. I mean, just take on one other issue: It’s absurd what CEOs are paid now as compared to hourly workers. And the business community ought to take that on, because if they don’t take it on, eventually, government is going to take it on. And that’s not necessarily the right answer.