In the meantime, the Democrats’ list of grievances against Barr continues to grow by the day, to the point where if they wanted him to answer for them all, they’d need a weeklong hearing to do it.

On Friday night—three days after the Democrats announced their politicization hearing—Barr forced out U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, who was overseeing investigations into Trump’s friends and associates as the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan. Berman initially refused to resign, and only left the job after Barr agreed to appoint Berman’s deputy, instead of a Trump ally, as the acting U.S. attorney. This morning, a federal appeals court ruled in Barr’s favor on another matter that has infuriated Democrats—the Justice Department’s move to drop its successful prosecution of Michael Flynn, the onetime national security adviser who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

The complaints about Barr began during his first weeks in office, when his carefully staggered release of the Mueller report had the effect of neutralizing an explosive device. Then and since, in the view of Trump’s critics, the attorney general has applied his expansive view of executive power to defending the president’s interests rather than the nation’s. “Where’s my Roy Cohn?” Trump is once said to have asked, in reference to his long-deceased former lawyer, a legal pugilist who cut his teeth working for Senator Joseph McCarthy. As Democrats and an increasing number of Republicans see it, Trump eventually found him in Bill Barr.

“The sickness that we must address is Mr. Barr’s use of the Department of Justice as a weapon to serve the President’s petty, private interests,” Representative Jerry Nadler, the Judiciary Committee chairman, said at the outset of today’s hearing. “The cancer that we must root out is his decision to place the president’s interests above those of the American people.”

The committee heard from Aaron Zelinsky, who withdrew as a lead prosecutor on the Stone case after the Justice Department’s senior leadership intervened to lower the recommended prison sentence for the president’s ally, who had been convicted of lying to Congress. “I was repeatedly told the department’s actions were not based on the law or the facts, but rather political considerations, Mr. Stone’s political relationships, and fear of the president,” Zelinksy said. And the committee heard from John Elias, a DOJ prosecutor who testified that the department’s antitrust division bowed to pressure from both Trump and Barr to investigate the marijuana industry and automakers who wanted to uphold environmental standards the administration was trying to loosen.

David A. Graham: This is what an unleashed Trump looks like

A former attorney general, Michael Mukasey, defended Barr as acting based on the law, not politics. But Republicans on the committee largely deflected the conversation altogether, using their time less to defend Barr than to relitigate their criticisms of the Obama administration and the origins of the Russia investigation that led to Mueller’s appointment as special counsel. “Bill Barr is doing the Lord’s work by cleaning up the Justice Department so it doesn’t happen again,” Representative Jim Jordan said.