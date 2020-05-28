“If Biden announced early, ‘Here are the people I’m bringing along that represent different segments of the Democratic Party coalition, different perspectives, people who have brought in policy solutions,’ that would be amazing,” says Aimee Allison, the founder and president of She the People, a national network of women of color. “I actually think it would help a lot of people who were enthused [during the primaries] get reengaged, excited for what’s possible,”

“To the extent he can indicate broadly across the party that a Joe Biden administration will have something for everyone, I think that would be a very savvy move,” says Sean McElwee, the co-founder and executive director of the liberal polling-and-research group Data for Progress.

Biden himself has nodded to his transitional role, most dramatically at his Detroit rally the night before the Michigan primary in March, which was the last big public event he held before the coronavirus outbreak shut down the country. “I view myself as a bridge, not anything else,” Biden announced at the rally, where he appeared with Senators Cory Booker and Kamala Harris and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, all of whom had endorsed him. “There is an entire generation of leaders that you saw standing behind me. They are the future of this country.”

Presidential nominees and campaign strategists have occasionally floated the idea of specifying a Cabinet during an election. But none have done it. Maybe the closest examples are when George W. Bush repeatedly hinted in 2000 that he’d appoint Colin Powell as secretary of state, and when Trump in 2016 released a list of judges he might appoint to the Supreme Court. (That list didn’t include the two men he actually nominated once in office, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.)

The consensus inside campaigns has usually been that specifying potential appointees is more trouble than it’s worth. Senior officials from earlier campaigns have said they believed it would be too onerous to vet the individuals in the middle of the race. And campaigns have worried that the candidate would be held accountable for everything future appointees say and do before Election Day. For these reasons, they never got to “yes” on the idea.

David Axelrod, the senior strategist for Barack Obama’s 2008 bid, described campaigns’ hesitance this way: “Are you satisfied that they won’t create more problems than they solve?”

When I asked them about the idea, Biden advisers’ initial reaction was similarly skeptical. But both opportunity and necessity might ultimately lead Biden to a different conclusion than his predecessors, some Democrats believe.

Read: What Biden learned the last time the world stopped

The opportunity: Democrats now have a deep bench of younger potential appointees who reflect the country’s increasing diversity. That much was clear in the 2020 primary. Many voters concluded that Harris and Booker, for example, needed more experience before sitting in the biggest chair. But they, among other younger competitors such as Pete Buttigieg, found receptive audiences.