Trump has made the presidency about himself, and now the same is largely true for Senate races. Splitting the ticket—voting for one party in the presidential race and another in down-ballot contests—has grown vanishingly rare in recent decades. Every state with a Senate election that Trump carried in 2016 also chose the Republican candidate, while each state with a Senate election that Hillary Clinton won picked the Democrat. That pattern should hold in 2020, reinforced by Trump’s ubiquity. “Everyone puts most candidates in two buckets: pro-Trump or anti-Trump. That’s it,” a former senior White House official told me.

Republicans start at a disadvantage. They’re defending nearly twice as many seats as their opposition while holding a narrow 53–47 majority. Democrats need to pick up three seats should Joe Biden defeat Trump. (Biden’s future vice president would cast any tie-breaking votes.) If the president wins, Democrats would need to gain four seats to take control. Some of the party’s juiciest targets are GOP senators from battleground states where Trump appears most vulnerable: Cory Gardner of Colorado, Martha McSally of Arizona, Susan Collins of Maine, and Thom Tillis of North Carolina. Polling shows that Trump is trailing Biden in each of the four except North Carolina, where he leads by only a point.

Republicans looking to improve their chances face a tricky set of options. A classic strategy employed by lawmakers running down ballot is to create some distance from a weakened president and carve an identity that might appeal even to his detractors. Obama told Democratic lawmakers to do just that in the 2010 midterm elections, when his job-approval ratings had been sinking. “You may not even want me to come to your district,” Obama said to a group of legislators over lunch at the White House that summer. He was fine with that; he wanted them to win and to do what was necessary to make it happen. In the most competitive races this cycle, Republicans may try this tact, separating themselves from Trump by minimizing mention of him. But it won’t be easy. Trump is sensitive to slights and wants unwavering obeisance.

“The president does demand pretty much 100 percent loyalty,” Jeff Flake, a former GOP senator from Arizona who was at the receiving end of Trump’s attacks before his retirement last year, told me. “He can pick up the phone and generate a primary pretty fast against anyone who strays. And senators know that.”

Trump is also temperamentally incapable of staying away, even though that might be best for some of the Republican senatorial candidates who are imperiled. It’s not always helpful to have him grandly exiting Air Force One in a swing state and seizing the spotlight. His appearances could remind still-undecided voters of the coronavirus pandemic’s death toll, the testing snafus, and the months he spent downplaying the danger.