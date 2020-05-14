Bright voiced doubt that a safe and effective vaccine would be available within the 12-to-18-month timetable that federal health officials have given—a lag that President Donald Trump has already said he wants to cut in half. “I still think 12 to 18 months is an aggressive schedule and I think it’s going to take longer than that to do so,” Bright said.

And he warned that even if a vaccine is developed, the U.S. currently lacks the supplies necessary to make it universally available, nor does it have a plan in place to procure them. “We don’t have a single point of leadership for this response,” Bright said, “and we don’t have a master plan for this response.”

Read: Trump brings in the infantry for his war on blue America

Bright’s testimony represented a far more pointed and damaging critique of the administration’s performance than Anthony Fauci’s remote appearance before a Senate panel yesterday; Fauci has toed a careful line, at times contradicting the president without criticizing him directly. But taken together, their warnings about a resurgence of the virus in the fall served as a sobering check on the rush to normalcy that Trump has been cheerleading. And they appear to be aimed not so much at the American public, which according to polls recognizes the ferocity and staying power of COVID-19, but at the president and his allied Republican governors who are pushing to reopen faster than public-health experts believe is safe.

“Our window of opportunity is closing,” Bright said. “If we fail to improve our response now, I fear the pandemic will get worse and be prolonged.”

Bright was testifying today because the Trump administration removed him from his post—an action he says was spurred by objections he raised to the wide-scale distribution of an anti-malaria drug that the president had promoted as a treatment for COVID-19. Last week, Bright, through his attorneys, filed an 89-page whistleblower complaint with the federal Office of the Special Counsel outlining his allegations. He told Congress that his repeated early warnings about supply shortages and the coronavirus threat went unheeded. “I was told that my urgings were causing a commotion, and I was removed from those meetings,” Bright said.

Bright was transferred to a lower-level position at the National Institutes of Health, and he is now appealing to get his job at BARDA back. Shortly before the hearing began this morning, Trump denounced him as “a disgruntled employee” who, “with his attitude, should not be working for our government.” Bright is part of a cohort of whistleblowers who have accused the administration, and in some cases the president directly, of impropriety or incompetence over the last three years. And though the social-distancing policy of the pandemic stripped this hearing of the usual visual drama, Bright’s indictment of the government was no less devastating.