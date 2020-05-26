Recovering after the storm passes could be the most difficult challenge of all. The pandemic creates a paradox for emergency managers. COVID-19 means they will need more resources than usual to respond effectively to a natural disaster. But the response to the disease has already consumed many of the resources that would be available. The economic fallout of the pandemic has also left many more people without the money to stock up on hurricane supplies, get themselves out of harm’s way, or rebuild after a storm.

The people who are tasked with managing the pandemic response are largely the same people who will have to prepare for and respond to a natural disaster. North Carolina’s director of emergency management, Mike Sprayberry, told me he hadn’t had a day off in nearly 40 days. It’s not just government officials, either; much of the response to a hurricane is executed by volunteers and nonprofit organizations. Many people who usually volunteer won’t be able to help this hurricane season. The volunteer base tends to skew older, and seniors who are normally active at food banks and other support organizations are at heightened risk of contracting COVID-19. Ongoing recovery efforts from previous years’ storms have had to be suspended in states like North Carolina and Texas because of the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

The problem extends beyond the areas that are usually hit by storms. Communities that typically host hurricane evacuees may hesitate to do so for fear of disease. Plus, because the pandemic response is active in all 50 states, those affected by disasters won’t be able to rely on other states for help as they normally would. “Florida has gotten a tremendous amount of help from other states in the past, but this is the first time in U.S. history that every state right now has a declared disaster,” Jared Moskowitz, Florida’s director of emergency management, told me.

The capacity of the medical system during and after a storm is another significant pressure point. In a natural disaster, the system would need to have capacity to treat the injured, Redlener told me. But “right now, the hospital systems are at full capacity in many places. If we had a hurricane in the New York area, like we had in 2012, a few months from now, I shudder to think what kind of stress we’d be under.”

The entire emergency-response system is under strain. “It won’t take much pressure on this system for it to have catastrophic failure like we saw with Katrina, because the system is stressed as it is,” Canal said. “How much pressure is it going to take for the system to collapse? We just don’t know. And I don’t think New Orleans is different from any other community in that respect.”

And when the next disaster strikes, we may never fully know the extent of the devastation it causes. Determining the death toll from an ordinary disaster alone is incredibly difficult, as is quantifying the impact of a pandemic. The two occurring simultaneously could make it impossible for researchers to accurately calculate the number of lives lost as a result.