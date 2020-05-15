“Joe Biden describes this [election] as the battle for the soul of the nation. He’s right,” Warren told me, over the phone from her home in Boston. “But there’s more. It’s the battle for the survival of a nation that works for most of its people or only for a thin elite at the top.”

Put her on the ticket to generate the excitement Biden needs, people advocating for Warren’s selection say, and then prioritize the coronavirus recovery by putting her in charge of it. The candidate who made her whole brand “I have a plan for that” versus a government that seems constantly unprepared—what could be a better contrast?

It’s hard to remember how clearheaded Warren was about the pandemic. She put out her first COVID-19 plan at the end of January, a few days before the Iowa caucus. She was going to roll out more ideas for how to handle the approaching crisis a few weeks later, at the February 19 Las Vegas debate and a CNN town hall, but scrapped those plans in favor of going after Mike Bloomberg. Then, in the first week of March, she warned that the coronavirus would require a $400 billion stimulus response (this was as Larry Kudlow, President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser, was claiming that the pandemic wouldn’t “sink the economy”; today, the stimulus is already north of $2 trillion). But that same week, she was beaten so soundly on Super Tuesday that she came in third in her home state. She quit the presidential race two days later.

When she headed back to the Senate to work on the COVID-19 relief bills, Warren was looking for a way to influence the process. But she didn’t have any sway with Senate Republicans, or much of a relationship with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. So she started making calls—including to Joe Neguse, a basically unknown House freshman House who was elected by his fellow freshmen as their representative on the leadership team.

She called Neguse’s cellphone and left a message with some thoughts on oversight for the money the federal government was shoveling out the door. He called her back and gave her some insight on the negotiations. They continued exchanging messages. That’s how she proceeded: Making lots of calls, strategically identifying power centers and sources of information. One phone call with Biden in March has since become a regular check-in.

Sometimes, she’d quietly mention that her older brother Don Reed Herring was alone in an Oklahoma intensive-care unit, dying of COVID-19.

As the political conversation shifted to who would be the right partner for the massive undertaking that would now define a Biden presidency, people in and around the Biden campaign thought of Warren. The Simpsons “predicted Donald Trump, and they predicted that Lisa Simpson was going to be left cleaning up the mess,” said one Biden donor, referring to a 2000 episode in which Lisa sits in the Oval Office and tells viewers that her administration has “inherited quite a budget crunch from President Trump.” “If I look for someone to compare Lisa Simpson to, it’s Elizabeth Warren,” the donor added. “Now there’s clamoring for her point of view and her personality being a part of the conversation.”