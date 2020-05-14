“People are really starting to just look around and say, ‘Man, capitalism isn’t working,’” said the co-chair of the Detroit DSA chapter, who spoke to me on the condition of anonymity for professional reasons. “If the markets can’t even produce hand sanitizer or toilet paper or masks during a plague—what good is this system?”

For DSA members and other leftists, the political revolution always seems to be just around the corner. With Sanders out of the presidential race, a surge in membership isn’t likely to seriously affect the politics of the broader Democratic Party—especially a Democratic Party led by the establishment-backed former Vice President Joe Biden. But the coronavirus crisis and ensuing global recession will not be resolved in the next few weeks or months. The financial toll will be felt for years—maybe decades—to come, and with Congress’s push to expand the social safety net, more and more Americans could be open to government playing a bigger role in their lives. There is, in other words, great potential for systemic change in this as-yet-unwritten future—a potential that DSA members recognize.

“There’s the sense that [this situation] is unacceptable and immoral, and that feeling is really pushing people into the meticulous work of organizing,” says Julia Shannon, who sits on the steering committee for the Los Angeles DSA; her chapter gained 300 members in April, its largest month of growth ever. “We have to try to work toward harnessing that momentum and energy to create structures that work for the majority of people.”

The DSA, founded in 1982 by the writer and activist Michael Harrington, had 5,000 members in 2015, when Sanders began his first run for president. At more than 66,000 members now, it’s still small: The Libertarian Party, by comparison, has more than 600,000 registered members. But in the past two years, the DSA has seen high-profile allies take power: Representatives Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib, two freshman rabble-rousers sometimes described as the future of the Democratic Party, are card-carrying democratic socialists and have become the group’s unofficial spokeswomen. Eleven DSA members were elected to state legislatures in 2018, and more than a dozen others are seated on city councils across the U.S.

The organization’s ascendance in the past few years is “as impressive as anything that’s happened in left-wing history since the [creation of the] Socialist Party itself in 1912,” Maurice Isserman, a history professor at Hamilton College and a charter member of the DSA, told me. The past eight weeks in particular, he said, represent “a significant moment” for the group.

Right now, the DSA is emphasizing recruitment, framing their efforts as giving struggling workers “a way to fight back,” the DSA Denver labor chair, Mariah Wood, told me. Her chapter, which recruited Harms, has organized more than 200 laid-off service workers as part of a citywide campaign to urge Governor Jared Polis to cancel rent and mortgage payments. The chapter teamed up with other local groups, including the Denver Classroom Teachers Association and several trade unions, to urge the Denver City Council to help lobby the state government, which it did. (While Polis has argued that canceling rent is not within his power, he ordered a temporary ban on evictions in the state earlier this month.) Before now, such a collaboration would have been unlikely because of DSA’s radical reputation, Wood said. These days, “people are enthusiastically working with the DSA,” she said. “It’s a good time to be a socialist.”