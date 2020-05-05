It’s a rare—admittedly modest—bright spot amid the death and economic decay of the pandemic: In many parts of the country, the elusive Infrastructure Week is here at last. Cities and states are taking advantage of reduced air, train, and road traffic to speed up construction projects that either were under way or planned for the summer months. Crews that are usually relegated to overnight hours are now working during the day as well. And instead of delays and cost overruns, they’re completing jobs ahead of schedule and, in many cases, significantly under budget.

“They can go a lot further, a lot faster, if they don’t have to be interrupted,” said Sean McGarvey, the president of North America’s Building Trades Unions, which comprises 14 unions in the construction industry. “They’re trying to make big gains while we’re in the situation that we’re in.

In Los Angeles, the city has already moved on to resurfacing dozens of other heavily trafficked arteries, so that when residents finally emerge from their forced hibernation, they’ll be driving over new roads that are smoother and safer than they were before.

Florida officials announced that they would accelerate highway projects by as much as three months. New York’s Westchester County Airport, barely operating during the pandemic, is shutting down entirely to repave a runway it had planned to tackle later this year. It hopes to complete the project in just one month instead of four. And in the Bay Area, California’s Department of Transportation had warned that a July project to replace a 70-year-old bridge deck traversed by nearly a quarter million cars a day would result in hour-long backups. Instead, it finished the job last week in half the scheduled time, and the cars still on the road had to wait just an extra 10 minutes to use a detour.

Leaders abroad are making a similar bid to turn a crisis into an opportunity. Officials in Jerusalem are speeding up infrastructure work across the city. And in Italy, a country ravaged by the coronavirus, workers have nearly completed the replacement for a Genoa bridge that killed 43 people when it collapsed two years ago. Italian officials hailed the project, on which construction continued during the pandemic, as a symbol of national resilience.

Not every American state is expediting infrastructure projects during the pandemic. Some have shut down most construction projects along with other nonessential businesses, and others are simply trying to keep work on schedule rather than speed it up. But because the construction industry already operates under strict safety regulations, with workers who usually wear masks and gloves, it will be one of the first sectors allowed to reopen in states where projects were halted. (Early on during the outbreak, the Trump administration was urging construction businesses to donate their N95 masks to hospitals to help with shortages in protective equipment.)