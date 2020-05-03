One in every seven patients in the United States is seen at a Catholic hospital, according to the Catholic Health Association, and similar proportions of the elderly are cared for in Catholic residential homes. Small facilities run by religious orders, including the Little Sisters’ network of more than two dozen homes in the U.S., were already under financial pressure before the pandemic; like many Catholic providers, they fill a major vulnerability in the U.S. health-care system, taking on a significant number of poor patients on Medicare or Medicaid. Many of these facilities are staffed by aging priests and nuns, who are themselves at high risk of infection.

The Jeanne Jugan Residence, named for the founder of the Little Sisters, was the first facility in Delaware to face a COVID-19 outbreak. Over a few weeks in March and April, roughly one in five residents died, and many others fell sick. The staff, along with the 11 sisters who live there, worked frantically as the virus spread through the home, with one resident after another rapidly deteriorating. At one point, three people died in a single day. So far, 11 people have died of complications related to presumed or confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In many ways, the Little Sisters were founded for a moment like this: The nuns take a special vow of hospitality, promising to accompany the elderly as they move toward death. But like other long-term-care facilities in the U.S., the Little Sisters home in Delaware was blindsided by this pandemic. Even those most at peace with death have been deeply shaken by COVID-19.

Sister Raymond Elizabeth Kortenhof describes herself as a “lifer” in the Little Sisters. She first volunteered with the order when she was 11, and soon found herself falling in love with God, who directed her to care for the elderly. “We’re in the antiques business,” she told me. “People like antiques. But they don’t necessarily like old people.” Kortenhof, who has rosy cheeks and wears dark, wiry glasses, likes to joke about slipping the residents cocktails and cheese puffs. She’s a “certified character,” one resident’s son told me.

Kortenhof oversees one of the home’s nursing units, so she experienced the sudden onset of the virus up close. Residents started getting fevers and coughs; their oxygen levels dipped. Many of the home’s 66 residents fit squarely into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s description of the people most at risk for COVID-19: over the age of 65 and struggling with lung or heart conditions or other chronic illnesses. Staff members scrambled to secure the supplies they needed to protect themselves and the residents, putting out calls on Facebook for donations of N-95 masks and money. As the home went into lockdown, the normally bustling hallways filled with rockers went quiet.