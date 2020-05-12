“We never hardly see him here,” says Robert Hayssen, the chairman of the board of supervisors of Seneca County, in New York’s Finger Lakes region.

In interviews over the past week, Republicans have griped that while Cuomo is ever-present on television, he rarely consults county leaders directly. And although some localities acted earlier than Cuomo to close schools and enforce social-distancing before state-level orders took effect on March 22, the governor prevented those localities from ending their policies before the state-level orders were rescinded. “Upstate, the health professionals and government leaders have done the right thing, and because of that they’re far more ready to open,” George Pataki, a former three-term Republican governor of New York, told me. “But this administration seems to have its entire focus on New York City and the metropolitan area, and whatever’s good for them is good for the rest for the state as well. It just doesn’t work that way.”

To city residents, prioritizing the downstate region is more than justified by its outsize contribution to the state’s economy and revenue base—not to mention the city’s precarious status as the national epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. But the pandemic seems to have only increased the cultural divide between upstate and downstate, just as it has exacerbated the gap between urban and rural communities nationwide.

“The diversity of our state is amazing, but at times that diversity can be problematic,” Representative Tom Reed says.

A 48-year-old Republican who is mulling a run for governor in 2022, Reed was speaking to me from his house in Corning, a home built in 1921 by his grandfather. Corning, a small city of 10,000 surrounded by farmland, is a world away from Times Square. It’s so far, Reed likes to tell his fellow congressmen, that when he is standing on the floor of the House of Representatives, in Washington, D.C., he is physically closer to New York City than he is when he returns home on the weekend. “It blows members’ minds when they understand what I’m saying,” Reed said. “People don’t realize how big the state is.”

Corning, which is home to the eponymous glass-making company, has had just 10 total confirmed cases of COVID-19. Reed told me there’s “anecdotal” evidence that the virus might have quietly swept through the area early in the year because of a year-long contract that Corning Inc. had to build a $1.8 billion facility in Wuhan, China, which sent many of its employees back and forth from the original epicenter of the pandemic. (A second local official, Mayor Svante Myrick of Ithaca, told me this was “possible”; a senior adviser to Cuomo told me the governor’s office was unaware of the connection between Corning and Wuhan.)