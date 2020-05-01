Murphy found out about New Jersey’s first confirmed case of the virus on March 4, when he was in the hospital himself, lying in bed in the recovery room after having a tumor removed from his kidney—so he’s high risk. Before he was governor, he made enough of a fortune working at Goldman Sachs to self-fund his 2017 campaign, and still has friends throughout the finance world either urging him to reopen the economy or warning him to keep people sheltering in place. He’s a former finance chair of the Democratic National Committee, and is feeling stressed about bringing people together for a delayed convention in August—or possibly canceling the event. And he’s a former ambassador to Germany, so he thinks often about the world order and how much it’s changing.

Murphy’s assessment of America’s response so far: “I mean, we just were not ready. I’m not sure I understand all the reasons why we weren’t ready, but I know we weren’t ready.”

We spoke for the latest episode of The Ticket podcast:

This transcript has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Edward-Isaac Dovere: You’re high risk for infection. How does that perspective inform your thinking?

Phil Murphy: Each day we read out a few of the obituaries and memorialize some of the lives lost, [so] that it never becomes just a question of numbers, that it’s always about specific human beings and lives lived. So I don’t think it ever would have been abstract, but boy, I’ll tell you, having lived through a challenging health crisis myself and now going through this, it certainly made it even more real and more tangible than it otherwise would have been. It’s in the back of your mind. I don’t dwell on it. It’s just a reality that I accept.

Dovere: There have been protesters in New Jersey and other states demanding that the governments reopen businesses. What would you say to them, and others who say it’s time to reopen?

Murphy: I appreciate folks’ right to protest. I appreciate the fact that they may be fed up with cabin fever, all of that. Who doesn’t want to get the economy back on its feet? We’ve been crushed with unemployment. Small businesses getting crushed completely. But we have to continue to make decisions based on the data, based on the science, based on the facts. We have to make sure we don’t jump the gun and that we don’t transpose the steps. It’s health-care recovery first, then it’s the economic recovery.

Dovere: You’re a Democrat who’s managed to get along with the president through this. How?

Murphy: I’ve spent an inordinate amount of time, as you can imagine, with the White House and a fair amount of time with the president himself. New Jersey is—with New York and Florida—one of the three states he knows the best. He’s got family. He’s got investments. He’s got a place where he spends a lot of his warm-weather weekends in spring and summer. I’ve gone through painstakingly with the president, with the vice president, with their teams, exactly what the toll has been on our state, how it has unfolded. At least here, I believe he understands that we’re not remotely near the end zone.