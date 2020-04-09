On the opposite end of the spectrum: The Trump administration’s fingerprints are all over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s playbook. DeSantis initially dragged his feet over shutting down Florida (all the while, Trump described him as a “great governor” who “knows exactly what he’s doing”).

In Florida, conditions have not yet reached such a crisis point, though its caseload is growing steadily. But because DeSantis waited so long to act, he and Trump could be punished if the outbreak ultimately imposes a heavy cost on the state.

The departure of Bernie Sanders from the 2020 presidential primary leaves Joe Biden the presumptive nominee. The greatest accomplishment of the Sanders campaign has less to do with moving good ideas out of the “radical” category and into the mainstream, the writer John Nichols argues—and more to do with inspiring the people who will carry those ideas forward. In a way, Bernie Sanders has won.

+ The left’s theory of politics fell apart in this cycle’s Democratic primary, but its policy critique of the Barack Obama era has real merit, Adam Serwer argued in March, and the centrist wing of the party should not dismiss it.

+ Launching a column on happiness during a pandemic seems awkward, but that’s what we’re doing today: Here’s the first installment of our new weekly column on how to live a life that feels whole and meaningful, from Arthur C. Brooks.

+ America’s obsession with keeping aid from the undeserving is making a bad economic crisis worse, Mehrsa Baradaran argues. It should just send checks—yet won’t.

+ If there is a way to stop COVID-19, it will be by blocking its proteins from hijacking, suppressing, and evading humans’ cellular machinery. These are the best hopes for a coronavirus drug, our science writer Sarah Zhang reports.

