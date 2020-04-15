Editor’s Note: We’re making some changes to our newsletter lineup, and we wanted you to be the first to know what we’re doing and why.
It’s Wednesday, April 15. In today’s newsletter: McKay Coppins on the false prophet of the pandemic. Plus: WHO, defunded.
Media-bashing robocalls, chloroquine Twitter trolls, briefing-room propaganda: McKay Coppins reports how the president and his allies are trying to convince America that he was right all along about the coronavirus, in this fascinating feature.
On February 28, Donald Trump stood before a crowd of supporters in South Carolina and told them to pay no attention to the growing warnings of a coronavirus outbreak in America. The press was “in hysteria mode,” the president said. The Democrats were playing politics. This new virus was nothing compared with the seasonal flu—and anyone who said otherwise was just trying to hurt him. “This is their new hoax,” Trump proclaimed, squinting out from behind a podium adorned with the presidential seal.
Six weeks later, the coronavirus has killed more than 25,000 Americans, the U.S. economy has been crippled—and Trump is recasting himself as a pandemic prophet. At Monday’s White House briefing, the president responded to questions about his handling of the crisis by dimming the lights and playing an Orwellian campaign-style video: “The media minimized the risk from the start,” the onscreen text read, “while the president took decisive action.”
+ Not everyone can work from home. “The poor got socially close, it seems, so that the rich could socially distance,” Olga Khazan writes. Here’s how the pandemic could spark more populism and further ignite class conflict.
+ Trump announced that he would withdraw funding for the World Health Organization, on the grounds that it helped China cover up the origin and extent of its coronavirus outbreak. This is yet again an attempt to distract the public from his own failures, Graeme Wood argues.
+ U.S. senators are calling for investigations and the president is cutting off funding from the World Health Organization. What happened? Kathy Gilsinan reports on how China deceived the WHO.
+ Even if the president can’t mandate the states to reopen their economies, he can still do plenty to force that outcome, argues this former law clerk on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. Trump’s backwards federalism could actually work out for him.
