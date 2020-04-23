Democrats believe that whatever the total cost, Americans will conclude that casualties were higher because of Trump’s early inaction. If voters decide that “we are in a situation where the U.S. had a worse impact than the rest of the world, then the way he handled it early on, and let it get out of control, is pretty damn relevant,” says the Democratic pollster Nick Gourevitch of the Global Strategy Group.

This week’s new national NBC/Wall Street Journal poll offered an intriguing measure of how these arguments are resonating by giving voters a four-way choice to describe their assessment of Trump’s performance. Its results suggest that both sides have made inroads with their claims, but that Trump faces an imposing bloc of entrenched critics who believe his response has been poor from the start.

Read: What the ‘Liberate’ protests really mean for Republicans

The poll allowed voters to combine their assessments of Trump’s initial response with their views about his actions now. The largest group, 45 percent, gave Trump negative marks on both measures: They said that “he did not take the threat seriously enough at the beginning and is still not handling it well.” The next-largest group, 30 percent, gave Trump positive marks on both fronts. A negligible 2 percent took the (somewhat eccentric) position that Trump did take the crisis seriously initially, but hasn’t handled it well since. The final group, at exactly 20 percent, is the one that reflected each side’s core arguments, saying that Trump didn’t take the threat seriously enough at the start, but is handling it well now.

From one direction, these results point to an ominous vulnerability for the president. They mean that 65 percent of Americans believe that Trump did not take the threat seriously enough at first—a result in line with other recent polls, as well as the daily Navigator survey run by the Global Strategy Group and GBAO Strategies, another Democratic firm.

From the other direction, the results mean that 50 percent of Americans say Trump is doing a good job now. That’s higher than the 44 percent in the survey who said they approved of his handling of the outbreak when asked directly, but it’s not much different from the results of other recent national polls, which have found the country divided close to 50-50 on his current performance in the crisis. That split in public opinion puts the president in a much more comfortable position than the two-to-one negative verdict over his initial response.

But the most consequential group at this moment may be the one that straddles both these results—the overlapping segment of the Venn diagram. Who is that ambivalent group? It includes many of the constituencies already considered the swing groups in the electorate, according to detailed results provided by Public Opinion Strategies, the Republican firm that co-directs the NBC/WSJ poll with the Democratic firm Hart Research Associates.