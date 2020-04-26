Scott: I don’t think so. Six weeks ago, the estimates were that we were going to lose between 1 and 2.5 million Americans. We went into the social-distancing protocols. And because of that kind of energy and focus on flattening the curve, we are now seeing estimates around 60,000 lost lives.

Sixty thousand lost lives are 60,000 too many. But we should anticipate that people are restless. They’re ready to go back to work and to do those things that are productive and essential for their lives. We’re going to have a tightrope to walk in many ways, but you cannot maintain a fully closed economy when, in fact, there are areas where you can start some activity without much risk. If we’re going to wait until there’s no risk, we’re going to wait until a vaccine is out and everybody has it. That could be at least 18 months away. And there’s no way in the world a free country like America is going to wait that long for reopening.

Green: You write eloquently in your book about the need for opportunities to be created for low-income communities. Right now, the disparity in opportunities available to those communities is on display. Different groups, including African Americans and working-class people, are experiencing this pandemic in vastly different ways from their fellow Americans. Why do you think it is that some communities, and specifically people of color, are being hit so hard by this pandemic?

Scott: African Americans are not more predisposed to the virus. We simply have more of the underlying conditions that make it very difficult. Add on top of that, some of the social factors: 80 percent of African Americans cannot telework. The economic reality for so many African Americans is that we are below the middle class. Even more are living close to the poverty line. Folks living close to the border of poverty, they’re probably working and exposed more than the general public.

Couple that with high blood pressure, asthma, obesity, and other underlying conditions, and you find yourself in a very vulnerable state. Van Jones said it well: If you take a pill every day, or you should, stay home as much as you can. The same is true if you have pressure or low sugar—those are two colloquial phrases that mean high blood pressure or diabetes.

Green: So much of your work involves talking to communities and bringing their messages back to Washington. But certain policies from Washington also affect the conditions for fighting the pandemic. South Carolina is one of roughly a dozen U.S. states that has refused to accept federal money to expand access to Medicaid. Do you think policies like that have harmed people who are now getting sick, who haven’t been able to get consistent access to medical care?

Scott: I have to reject the premise of your question based on the reality of statistics. In Michigan, where they’ve expanded their Medicaid, 14 percent of the population is black, and they’ve been 40 percent of the deaths. So I’d be very careful not to try to blame some other action for where we are today. Medicaid expansion has not flattened the curve around the country. You can have that conversation in multiple ways, but then you’d have to have that conversation as well about the effects of Obamacare on the closure of rural hospitals throughout the states. I just think either conversation is unhelpful for trying to figure out how to go forward today. I don’t want to blame the Obama administration or the Trump administration or any administration for a global pandemic that seems to be wreaking havoc from China to America, from Italy to Mexico.