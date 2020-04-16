Editor’s Note: We’re making some changes to our newsletter lineup, and we wanted you to be the first to know what we’re doing and why.

Our team has been reimagining another newsletter in our portfolio, The Atlantic Daily, over the last year, and it has become the definitive expression of The Atlantic in email form. The politics newsletter you’re reading now will cease on Friday, April 17.

Where possible, you’ll be subscribed to The Atlantic Daily automatically (with a clear and easy way to unsubscribe). You can also sign yourself up here anytime.

Writing about politics has been at the heart of The Atlantic’s mission since the founding of the magazine in 1857, and we’re as committed as we’ve ever been to telling the most ambitious, imaginative, and clarifying stories in journalism. Today, the two major political stories of our age—the 2020 U.S. presidential election and the coronavirus pandemic—are playing out in tandem, and inseparably. They are a prominent and relentless focus of The Atlantic Daily and the body of journalistic work it represents.

As always, you can reach our team by replying to this newsletter, or sending a note directly to our team here.