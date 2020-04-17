Our team has been reimagining another newsletter in our portfolio, The Atlantic Daily, over the last year, and it has become the definitive expression of The Atlantic in email form. The politics newsletter you’re reading now will cease today. Where possible, you’ll be subscribed to The Atlantic Daily automatically (with a clear and easy way to unsubscribe). You can also sign yourself up here anytime.

For this final issue of the Politics Daily, I asked some colleagues to share with me the political stories from the past year that most stood out to them.

For me, Russell Berman’s story on one of the defining concerns of the Democratic 2020 campaign—electability—forever changed how I talk about politics with friends and family. And Peter Nicholas’s story on the isolation of Donald Trump helped me understand the president’s mentality more than any other story about the Trump administration written in the past year.

Without further ado, here’s what others recommended, just in time for your weekend reflection.

— Shan Wang

Yara Bayoumy:

National security editor

This Adam Serwer story is a searing and unapologetic look at deeply troubling moments in America’s history. It gave voice to a thought that has been with me for the last few years I’ve been living in the U.S.: “Rather, the source of greatest danger has been those who would choose white purity over a diverse democracy.”

