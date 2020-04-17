It’s hard to know what to expect right now. But Little Rock’s first-term Democratic mayor tries to keep a routine. He typically wakes up around 3:30 in the morning and rolls out of bed directly into bible study and prayer. He meditated on two passages the day of our first conversation. One came from First Kings. Bathsheba, Solomon’s mother, feared for her life when she learned that one of King David’s other sons, Adonijah, would try to assume the throne. She went to David for assurance that Solomon would become king. “Even when your life is threatened, you can always take it to the king,” said Scott, who is also an associate pastor at Little Rock’s Greater Second Baptist Church. The other passage was recommended by one of Scott’s advisers. It was Jeremiah 12:5. “And if in a safe land you are so trusting, what will you do in the thicket of the Jordan?” the verse reads. The message, Scott said, was that “even in the midst of this pandemic, you still have negativity around you.”

After prayer, Scott reads the local newspaper, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, as well as The New York Times and Twitter before he leaves the house around 7:30. He grabs a cup of Westrock coffee before heading into the office for his standing 9 o’clock meeting, which he calls the “battle rhythm.” A host of officials get up to speak. The emergency-management team gives a status update on COVID-19 cases and deaths; the city manager and the chiefs of the police, fire, and sanitation departments give updates as well. That first day we spoke, they were worried about the parks.

The city had already taped off playground equipment—“If you’ve ever watched Lean on Me, we felt like Mr. Clark,” Scott joked—but people had started gathering in the parking lots. The administration had to figure out ways to barricade the areas. The weekend approached, and sun was in the forecast. The city sent out patrol officers on horses and bikes to keep people inside.

The streaks of rubber burned in the blacktop across Little Rock over the weekend were proof it didn’t work.

Read: Cuomo and de Blasio: A tale of two leaders

Scott needed a new plan to keep people home. He looked to the governor for help. At 1:30 p.m. each day, Hutchinson provides an update on the status of the state’s coronavirus response. Two days after the “coronavirus parade,” the governor asked Scott to join him. “Little Rock has been leading the way on a lot of this, and he just wants to highlight another one,” Scott told me ahead of the briefing. He had announced earlier in the day that he would be banning groups of two or more cars from traveling together to the same location.