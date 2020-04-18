Kathy Gilsinan: You’re watching the COVID-19 crisis gather in China and then in the U.S. At what point do you start to realize that this is going to become your problem too?

Todd Semonite: It was about five weeks ago, when New York Governor [Andrew] Cuomo went to the president of the United States and said, I am short [of hospital] beds. So we got our guys together and got the secretary of the Army’s plane and we flew into Albany, New York, the day after [Cuomo asked], and we were sitting with the governor—me and my engineering team, I’m talking about mechanical, electrical, my guys who design hospitals. Cuomo said, I want you to come in and build these out in a big field. And we said, You can’t build a hospital in three weeks in a field.

But [we can] go into a place that already has electricity, it has fire [safety], it has clean water, it has sewage, it has all of the places to be able to bring in supplies—a hotel, a college dorm, or a convention center. They all were empty. They all had their staff that weren’t being put to work. So then we’d come into that existing facility, and we’d build an ICU-like facility inside.

We said, Here’s our concept of what we can do for you. It really went back to this idea of trying to have a standard design. What we wanted to do was design [facilities for] COVID and non-COVID [patients]—to be able to convert a two- or three-story hotel into an alternative care facility. Or a large space, [like] a convention center, a great big indoor auditorium.

And then when Cuomo looks me in the eye and he goes, Okay, General Semonite, what do you need from me? I said, I need a building by tonight. I need three buildings by tomorrow night. I need a list of all the places you want to build by the weekend. And he immediately turned around and said, Go hot on [the Javits Center].

Gilsinan: What happened when you realized the problem was going to be much bigger than New York?

Semonite: When I was flying back [from New York], and I knew that New York had thousands of beds that were short, I said to my guys in the plane, We’re going to have this problem in Chicago. We’re going to have this problem in Miami. This whole idea that this virus is a little bit harder on older people, I said, think about Miami [and] the retired community down there. Think about these urban centers where you just don’t have enough hospitals.

So that’s where we really started thinking, We can’t let every one of these cities call us. We need to have this planned. It is a universal plan. And then we adapt it to what the requirement is by the local mayor. We had the standard design, but it’s not like the mayor of Detroit called us up and said, “We need help.” I have 43 colonels who command what’s called Corps of Engineer districts. I told our colonels, You go find the mayors and the governors, and you walk in and say, “Here is a capability we can do for you. Do you need this or not?”