The 15-month campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination has ended, far more quietly than it began.

Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont quit the race today, formally conceding to the man whose victory in the nomination fight had long been clear, former Vice President Joe Biden. It was a most dispiriting end for a candidate whose two bids for the presidency were defined, in large part, by the unrelenting energy and enthusiasm of his supporters.

“While we are winning the ideological battle, and while we are winning the support of so many young people and working people throughout the country, I have concluded that this battle for the Democratic nomination will not be successful,” Sanders said in a video announcement. He acknowledged that many of his most die-hard backers wanted him to fight for every last delegate at this year’s Democratic National Convention. “If I believed that we had a feasible path to the nomination,” he said, “I would certainly continue the campaign. But it’s just not there.”

Ultimately, Sanders was defeated first by a resurgent Biden and then by the all-consuming coronavirus pandemic, which effectively ended the nomination fight itself and snuffed out any chance for one last swing in momentum. The Vermont senator announced his exit in the only way possible now—by video live-streamed from his home. His departure came one day after Wisconsin held an in-person primary that Democrats, including Sanders, believe should never have happened at all. After conservative jurists on the Wisconsin and U.S. Supreme Courts rejected Democratic moves to postpone the elections, Sanders suspended all get-out-the-vote operations in a state he won four years ago. The results won’t be known for days, but it won’t matter.

Sanders had been assessing his campaign for weeks amid calls by some leading Democrats for him to drop out. He congratulated Biden today, but he stopped short of an endorsement. Instead, Sanders said he would remain on the ballot in the states that have yet to vote and would use the delegates he accrues to “exert significant influence” over the Democratic Party platform at its convention this summer, which has been delayed until August. “Then,” Sanders said, “together, standing united, we will go forward to defeat Donald Trump, the most dangerous president in modern American history.”

Biden issued a lengthy and laudatory statement in praise of Sanders, saying he had “changed the dialogue in America.” It was both a tribute and a plea.

“I’ll be reaching out to you. You will be heard by me. As you say: ‘Not me, us,’” Biden said. “And to your supporters I make the same commitment: I see you, I hear you, and I understand the urgency of what it is we have to get done in this country. I hope you will join us. You are more than welcome. You’re needed.”

After giving Hillary Clinton a surprisingly strong challenge for the nomination in 2016, Sanders for a few weeks earlier this year achieved a status that eluded him during that first campaign: Following victories in the New Hampshire primary and the Nevada caucuses, he was the Democratic front-runner. But he was unable to expand his appeal beyond the young progressive base that had powered those initial victories. Nor was he able to overcome doubts among establishment and more moderate Democrats that his embrace of democratic socialism and an uncompromising progressive platform would carry the party to victory over Trump in the fall. Biden, despite being significantly outspent, trounced Sanders in South Carolina. And then, after late endorsements from his rivals Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg, the former vice president easily overtook Sanders on Super Tuesday.

Biden kept on winning in the weeks that followed. And by the time the pandemic forced the campaign off the streets and onto the internet, the question of Sanders’s withdrawal became only a matter of when, and how.

The Democrats

(Simon Dawson / Reuters)

MICHAEL BLOOMBERG

Who is he?

The billionaire former mayor of New York, Bloomberg is a Democrat turned Republican turned independent turned Democrat again.

Is he running?

No longer. He ended his bid the day after a disappointing finish on Super Tuesday, having collected only a few dozen delegates.

Why did he want to run?

For starters, he was convinced that he’d be better and more competent at the job than anyone else. Bloomberg’s bid centered on his pet issues of gun control, climate change, and fighting the more fiscally liberal wing of the Democratic Party tooth and silver-plated nail.

Who wanted him to run?

What, was his considerable ego not enough? Though his tenure as mayor is generally well regarded, it’s unclear what Bloomberg’s Democratic constituency was beyond other wealthy, socially liberal, and fiscally conservative types, and it’s not as if he needed their money to run.

Can he win the nomination?

Apparently not.

(Matthew Putney / Reuters)

TOM STEYER

Who is he?

A retired California hedge-funder, Steyer has poured his fortune into political advocacy on climate change and flirted with running for office.

Is he running?

Not anymore. He dropped out after finishing third and earning no delegates in South Carolina on February 29.

Why did he want to run?

Impeachment, baby.

Who wanted him to run?

Steyer managed to gain ground among African American voters in South Carolina. It was pretty threadbare beyond that.

Can he win the nomination?

Nope.

(Jeff Roberson / AP)

JOE BIDEN

Who is he?

Don’t play coy. You know the former vice president, senator from Delaware, and recurring Onion character.

Is he running?

Yes. After a long series of hesitations, Biden announced his campaign on April 25.

Why does he want to run?

Biden has wanted to be president since roughly forever, and he thinks he might be the best bet to win back blue-collar voters and defeat President Trump in 2020. (Trump reportedly agrees.) But Biden seems reluctant to end his career with a primary loss, knows he’s old (he’ll turn 78 right after Election Day 2020), and is possibly out of step with the new Democratic Party.

Who wants him to run?

Biden’s sell is all about electability, and his dominant win in South Carolina—after a poor showing in the other early states—has the Democratic establishment rallying to his side.

Can he win the nomination?

Indeed, he will.

(Yuri Gripas / Reuters)

BERNIE SANDERS

Who is he?

If you didn’t know the Vermont senator and self-described democratic socialist before his runner-up finish in the 2016 Democratic primary, you do now.

Is he running?

No. Sanders became the last Democratic rival to drop out, conceding the nomination to Biden on April 8.

Why did he want to run?

For the same reasons he wanted to run in 2016, and the same reasons he’s always run for office: Sanders is passionate about redistributing wealth, fighting inequality, and creating a bigger social-safety net.

Who wanted him to run?

Many of the same people who supported him last time, plus a few converts, minus those who are supporting Sanders-adjacent candidates like Elizabeth Warren or Tulsi Gabbard.

Can he win the nomination?

No.